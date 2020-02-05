Trump and Pelosi’s unpleasant exchange at State of the Union Address triggers meme fest

As Donald Trump delivered the State of the Union address, the highlight of the occasion was the US President’s interaction with Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The unfriendly exchange happened when Pelosi extended her hand to shake Trump’s after he handed her a copy of his speech. The interaction between the two quickly went viral on social media and triggered several reactions online.
Watch President Donald Trump snub top Democrat Nancy Pelosi’s outstretched hand, while Pelosi rips apart a copy of his remarks at the pic.twitter.com/2vXQmG342p
— ساهر (@GoldenEye_2011) February 5, 2020
However, the drama did not end there. Soon after Trump concluded his speech, Pelosi tore off a copy of the speech and put it aside. While the video showing Pelosi tearing the speech triggered many explanations, according to a CNN report, the act was not planned and Pelosi reacted as she was angry at Trump’s address.
Pelosi tears up the speech! pic.twitter.com/Qj2gLosWsA
— Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) February 5, 2020
While it is unclear whether Trump’s reaction was unintentional or not, the snubs exchanged between the two politicians has given netizens enough fodder to come up with hilarious jokes and memes. Here, take a look:
Handshake snub, ripped speech as Trump, Pelosi feud wages on. https://t.co/z3BKL4A8MK pic.twitter.com/yZ2XQxYPWV
— Chikezie Kizito (@ChikezieKizito) February 5, 2020
me watching Nancy Pelosi rip apart Trump’s speech 🙈 #SOTU #Trumpspeech pic.twitter.com/4mN7rmHR1c
— emely (@ohshesemi) February 5, 2020
Nancy Pelosi ripping up Trump’s speech sent me. #SOTU2020 pic.twitter.com/Sf6j7B0B2a
— Nick Sarotte (@Nick_Sarotte) February 5, 2020
Nancy Pelosi is speaking in the language Trump supporters understand and now they’re mad!😂 pic.twitter.com/CJoQSw2Hmn
— Shay (@Mzhy_99) February 5, 2020
Nancy Pelosi wins again & again. she tore up her copy of Pres. Trump’s State of the Union speech “because it was a manifesto of mistruths.”#SOTU2020 pic.twitter.com/ehhh7r9GoT
— JOE (@josagana) February 5, 2020
Pelosi ripping up tRump’s “speech” at the end of the #SOTU2020 …#msnbc #cnn pic.twitter.com/YncXmQoH9Z
— Sonya ~ #BlackHistory ✊🏿 🌻♊🍷 (@meSonyaB) February 5, 2020
#Trump: *snubs Pelosi’s handshake*#Pelosi: *tears up the #StateoftheUnion after Trump is finished speaking*
Me: pic.twitter.com/6zVUueG2fq
— OLD MAN IAN (@ianmsantos) February 5, 2020
Do you think Pelosi’s reaction to Trump’s address was right? Tell us in the comments section below.
