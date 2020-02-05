Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 05, 2020
Must Read

Trump and Pelosi’s unpleasant exchange at State of the Union Address triggers meme fest

While it is unclear whether Trump's reaction was unintentional or not, the snubs exchanged between the two politicians has given netizens enough fodder to come up with hilarious jokes and memes.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 5, 2020 1:36:55 pm
Donald Trump, Nancy Pelosi, Trump snubs Pelosi hand viral video, Pelosi tears trump's speech, Trump-Pelosi State of the Union Address snubs, viral video, trending, indian express, indian express news Soon after Trump concluded his speech, Pelosi tore off her copy of the speech and put it aside.

As Donald Trump delivered the State of the Union address, the highlight of the occasion was the US President’s interaction with Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The unfriendly exchange happened when Pelosi extended her hand to shake Trump’s after he handed her a copy of his speech. The interaction between the two quickly went viral on social media and triggered several reactions online.

However, the drama did not end there. Soon after Trump concluded his speech, Pelosi tore off a copy of the speech and put it aside. While the video showing Pelosi tearing the speech triggered many explanations, according to a CNN report, the act was not planned and Pelosi reacted as she was angry at Trump’s address.

While it is unclear whether Trump’s reaction was unintentional or not, the snubs exchanged between the two politicians has given netizens enough fodder to come up with hilarious jokes and memes. Here, take a look:

Do you think Pelosi’s reaction to Trump’s address was right? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 05: Latest News

Advertisement