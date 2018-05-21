Donald Trump misspells Melania Trump’s name and Twitterati are in no mood to forgive him

Before misspelling ‘Melania’, Donald Trump had misspellt even other words in his tweets. (Source: AP) Before misspelling ‘Melania’, Donald Trump had misspellt even other words in his tweets. (Source: AP)

It would not be an overstretch to say that US President Donald Trump’s Twitter account is an intermittent source of amusement, fury and shock. Apart from the incomprehensible tweets, Trump has also made quite a reputation for misspelling words. Only recently, he misspelt “counsel” as “council” while attacking special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe. And now he seems to have repeated the ‘feat’ but this time it is only worse. While declaring to the world that First lady Melania Trump, who was hospitalised for a kidney condition, is back home in the White House he ended up misspelling her name.

On May 19 Trump tweeted, “Great to have our incredible First Lady back home in the White House. Melanie is feeling and doing really well. Thank you for all of your prayers and best wishes!” Yes, you read that right. People on social media were quick to notice and point out the mistake. Although Trump deleted the tweet and later fixed the spelling in the next tweet, much like always, screenshots of the same were taken for posterity.

This is what he had originally tweeted.

(@TD Pattil/Twitter) (@TD Pattil/Twitter)

This is what he tweeted later after correcting her spelling.

Great to have our incredible First Lady back home in the White House. Melania is feeling and doing really well. Thank you for all of your prayers and best wishes! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2018

But people on the Internet didn’t take it well. Soon, screenshot of his original tweet was being shared and, yes you guessed it right, jokes were made. While one wrote, “Glad to hear that Melanie is doing well. Please let us know if you hear from Melania,” another wrote, “I know she’s been away for 4 whole days, but I’m am pretty sure her name isn’t Melanie.”

Here are some of the tweets.

Glad to hear that Melanie is doing well. Please let us know if you hear from Melania. @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/N2jVnUH5cG — TDPattillo (@TDPattillo) May 19, 2018

I’m glad your wife Melania is back home; but which Melanie from the Spice Girls is feeling and doing well? pic.twitter.com/vvp9C2TXnl — Dave Weasel (@DaveWeasel) May 19, 2018

He said Melanie. Nothing about Melania — Mitchell Smith (@themanfromlad) May 20, 2018

I know she’s been away for 4 whole days, but I’m am pretty sure her name isn’t Melanie. #MelanieTrump #RoyalWedding NOT pic.twitter.com/ZihkaHnN68 — RichardNixonZombie (@RNixonZombie) May 19, 2018

Who the hell is #MelanieTrump 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — bleuwolf paintings (@stephaniebleuwo) May 19, 2018

What did you think of Donald Trump’s tweet? Tell us in the comments below.

