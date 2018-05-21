Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Donald Trump misspells Melania Trump’s name and Twitterati are in no mood to forgive him

On May 19, Donald Trump tweeted, "Great to have our incredible First Lady back home in the White House. Melanie is feeling and doing really well. Thank you for all of your prayers and best wishes!", and as you might have noticed, misspellt his wife's name.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 21, 2018 1:56:34 pm
donald trump, donald trump melania tweet, donald trump misspells melania, donald trump twitter, donald trump tweet, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news Before misspelling ‘Melania’, Donald Trump had misspellt even other words in his tweets. (Source: AP)
It would not be an overstretch to say that US President Donald Trump’s Twitter account is an intermittent source of amusement, fury and shock. Apart from the incomprehensible tweets, Trump  has also made quite a reputation for misspelling words. Only recently, he misspelt “counsel” as “council” while attacking special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe. And now he seems to have repeated the ‘feat’ but this time it is only worse. While declaring to the world that First lady Melania Trump, who was hospitalised for a kidney condition, is back home in the White House he ended up misspelling her name.

ALSO READ | Twitterati posts message for Donald Trump hoping he’ll do the EXACT OPPOSITE!

On May 19 Trump tweeted, “Great to have our incredible First Lady back home in the White House. Melanie is feeling and doing really well. Thank you for all of your prayers and best wishes!” Yes, you read that right. People on social media were quick to notice and point out the mistake. Although Trump deleted the tweet and later fixed the spelling in the next tweet, much like always, screenshots of the same were taken for posterity.

ALSO READ | First Lady Melania Trump undergoes ‘successful’ procedure on kidney condition

This is what he had originally tweeted.

(@TD Pattil/Twitter)

This is what he tweeted later after correcting her spelling.

But people on the Internet didn’t take it well. Soon, screenshot of his original tweet was being shared and, yes you guessed it right, jokes were made. While one wrote, “Glad to hear that Melanie is doing well. Please let us know if you hear from Melania,” another wrote, “I know she’s been away for 4 whole days, but I’m am pretty sure her name isn’t Melanie.”

Here are some of the tweets.

What did you think of Donald Trump’s tweet? Tell us in the comments below.

