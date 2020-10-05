scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, October 05, 2020
Hathras case

Donald Trump’s surprise drive-by to wave at supporters amid Covid-19 treatment draws flak from netizens

While the move is being seen as a show of strength by Donald Trump amid the ongoing election campaign, it has drawn flak  online, with many criticising Trump for endangering the lives of his security staff.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 5, 2020 2:40:24 pm
donald trump health update, donald trump leaves hospital to greet supporters, donald trump leaves hospital, donald trump coronavirus, trump covid, trump hospitalised, donald trump newsA video of Donald Trump wearing a mask and waving at his supporters from the black sport-utility vehicle has gone viral online. (Source: Reuters/AP)

Just days after Donald Trump and First lady Melania Trump were diagnosed with Covid-19, the US president unexpectedly left the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre to greet supporters on Sunday.

In a video, which has now gone viral, Trump is seen wearing a mask while waving at his cheering supporters from a black SUV during the brief drive through Rockville Pike in Bethesda, a Maryland suburb of Washington DC just outside the hospital.

While the move is being seen as a show of strength by Trump amid the ongoing election campaign, it has drawn flak  online, with many criticising Trump for endangering the lives of his security staff.

Though there have been talks of Trump being released from the hospital as early as Monday, a new disclosure about his treatment has raised concerns about his condition being more serious than what the American public has been told.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 05: Latest News

Advertisement