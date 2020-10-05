Donald Trump’s surprise drive-by to wave at supporters amid Covid-19 treatment draws flak from netizens

A video of Donald Trump wearing a mask and waving at his supporters from the black sport-utility vehicle has gone viral online. (Source: Reuters/AP)

Just days after Donald Trump and First lady Melania Trump were diagnosed with Covid-19, the US president unexpectedly left the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre to greet supporters on Sunday.

In a video, which has now gone viral, Trump is seen wearing a mask while waving at his cheering supporters from a black SUV during the brief drive through Rockville Pike in Bethesda, a Maryland suburb of Washington DC just outside the hospital.

Trump drives by the press and supporters outside Walter Reed hospital. pic.twitter.com/3phtKthqTH — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) October 4, 2020

While the move is being seen as a show of strength by Trump amid the ongoing election campaign, it has drawn flak online, with many criticising Trump for endangering the lives of his security staff.

“I get it,” Trump says regarding the severity of the virus, before packing into a car with Secret Service agents and exposing them to the virus so that he could wave to 12 people on the side of the road. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) October 4, 2020

So now the vehicle needs to be disinfected- all Secret Service detail, staff taken away from other (more important) duties. — Lynn (@GayleYoungs) October 4, 2020

Seven months into global pandemic that’s killed 200,000 Americans, Trump says he now “understands” COVID after contracting it, and then immediately gets into a car with a least 2 other people to wave at people — Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) October 4, 2020

How many secret service and others is he putting at risk here? — DumpsterFireGroupie (@FireGroupie) October 4, 2020

I feel for every American who has lost a family member or friend to COVID-19. Who did not get to drive around and wave goodbye to people. I am absolutely beyond appalled and nauseous. Beyond tone deaf. Narcissism beyond all belief. — Dr. Susan Bernstein (@DrSBernstein) October 4, 2020

Those poor secret service agents and drivers. Sitting in a car with him, windows rolled up, so that he can wave to 15 proud boys on the sidewalk. My god. — KimSim (@spockmom123) October 4, 2020

Though there have been talks of Trump being released from the hospital as early as Monday, a new disclosure about his treatment has raised concerns about his condition being more serious than what the American public has been told.

