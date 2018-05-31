Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

Donald Trump meets Kim Kardashian; Twitter gets bombarded with memes and a ‘sexist’ cover

Kim Kardashian met US President Donald Trump, and Twitter is full of sarcastic memes and jokes. Catching a glimpse of "Kim and Trump" in the same frame was quite shocking for Twitter users.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: May 31, 2018 8:01:46 pm
President Donald Trump, Kim Kardashian, Kim met trump, Kim Kardashian meets Donald Trump, Donald Trump, Kim Kardashian meets Donald Trump troll, Kim Kardashian meets Donald Trump new york post, indian express, indian express news When Kim met Trump: Netizens can’t stop cracking jokes after looking at Donald Trump and Kim Kardashian in the same frame. (Source: realDonaldTrump/Twitter)
Related News

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian met US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Wednesday and discussed criminal justice issues. Kardashian donned high heels and an all-black ensemble for the highly anticipated White House meeting. As both the public figures are from extremely different fields, catching a glimpse of “Kim and Trump” in the same frame was quite shocking for Twitter users.

Reportedly, Kardashian has been advocating for Alice Marie Johnson — a 62-year-old woman serving a life sentence for a first-time non-violent drug offence, who needs a presidential pardon to be released — and Kardashian helped her get through. Later that evening, she tweeted, ” Happy Birthday Alice Marie Johnson. Today is for you”.

Trump too tweeted out a picture with Kardashian with the caption, “Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing.”

The picture set social media users chattering, and in no time, the picture went viral — with strange memes and sarcastic one-liners floating around on the micro-blogging site.

 

As if that wasn’t enough, media publication The New York Post slammed the meeting between Trump and Kardashian. But things went sour when they mocked her as “Kim Thong Un” and referred to the meeting as “The Other Big Ass Summit” on its front page.

While some loved the “offensive” tweet and encouraged the “humorous” captions, many admitted that they weren’t fans of neither the reality TV star nor the president, but felt that the newspaper was “sexist” and “pathetic”.

Here are some of the reactions.

What are your thoughts about Kim Kardashian’s meeting with Donald Trump? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now