Trump-Kim Summit: As US President and North Korean leader meet, Netizens cheer with memes

US President Donald Trump met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in a historic summit amid intense media glare in Singapore on Tuesday. The two leaders met amicably and exchanged greetings with a historic handshake, smiles and lot of praises for each other. The duo even took a post-lunch stroll through the gardens of the Singapore hotel where the summit is being held and even signed a “document”.

According to latest reports by Reuters, the two leaders have signed a “comprehensive” document following a historic summit aimed at the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula. However, there were no immediate details on the contents of the document.

“A lot of progress – really very positive. I think better than anybody could have expected. Top of the line, very good. We’re going now for a signing,” Trump told journalists, without giving details on what would be signed earlier.

Cut to social media, Netizens have been quite apprehensive about the meeting from the day it was announced, and with all the recent events at the G7 summit, they couldn’t help but introspect on the situation. And as Trump praised the North Korean leader, it got everyone talking. Sample these:

From Little Rocket Man to “Very Talented Man”….the arc of the Trump Kim relationship — Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) June 12, 2018

After 45 minutes, Trump just declared that he has an “excellent relationship” with Kim Jong un. — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) June 12, 2018

Trump: “It’s my honor… We will have a terrific relationship.” Kim: “It was not easy to get here… There were obstacles but we overcame them to be here.” Still can’t believe this is actually happening. pic.twitter.com/e4Gj1JqlWk — Kristin Fisher (@KristinFisher) June 12, 2018

Trump touched Kim 9x, initiated all 3 handshakes and even flashed 1 awkward thumbs up. And I still think we’re at war with Canada — UnsilentMajority 🌹 (@The_UnSilent_) June 12, 2018

Worth noting: Just hours after insulting the prime minister of Canada, one of our closest allies, Trump was giving a thumbs up to the supreme leader of North Korea, one of our biggest enemies #ThroughTheLookingGlass — David Lazarus (@Davidlaz) June 12, 2018

Two ways I could look at this photo: 1) Optimist: “Oh, good! They appear to be getting along, the meeting must be going well.” 2) Pessimist: “Trump just gave a thumbs-up to a dictator.”#TrumpKimSummit pic.twitter.com/AdvJBj6Tbs — Maestro Z-Man 🌊☮️🎸 (@Maestro_ZMan) June 12, 2018

My favourite shot so far. Donald Trump couldn’t resist giving Kim Jong-un a little thumbs-up after their third handshake #TrumpKimSummit #thumbsup pic.twitter.com/TFH5FYj0Dp — Nicola Smith (@niccijsmith) June 12, 2018

Trump on Kim: “A talented man who loves his country very much. An honor to meet him.” For the record of history, never before has a U.S. President spoken this way of a dictator accused of crimes against his own people. — David Jolly (@DavidJollyFL) June 12, 2018

Epic. This photo will be in every school History book. #TrumpKimSummit⁠ ⁠⁠ ⁠⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/Z5eV2p367k — Syafiq Fauzdi (@capikpoog) June 12, 2018

I’m already fantasizing about the moment when Trump learns that Dennis Rodman has won the Nobel Peace Prize. — Robert Wright (@robertwrighter) June 12, 2018

While most had serious reaction to the significant meet, there were others who couldn’t stop sharing memes and jokes. Instagram particularly has been flooded with Trump-Kim memes and apart from the world leaders it also includes Dennis Rodman, for the obvious reasons. While some compared their camaraderie as an epic romance others couldn’t stop taking a jibe at them for the names they had used for one-another.

Take a look at some of the memes here:

#TrumpKim was only the second most surreal handshake we have witnessed as humanity. pic.twitter.com/OLcaQ7mSRe — deano (@deank88) June 12, 2018

Part of me was hoping this was how the #TrumpKim handshake went pic.twitter.com/tiNzsDm542 — Daniel J Griffin (@DGriff716) June 12, 2018

Dennis Rodman will go down in the history books as a key factor in this meeting. 🇺🇸 #TrumpKimSummit pic.twitter.com/PCUEjB9wpe — Patrick (@patrickjq_) June 12, 2018

Exclusive photo of Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un from the North Korea–United States Summit in Singapore. (2018) #TrumpKimSummit pic.twitter.com/heMiirltl4 — Celebrities in Pictures (@wrong_celebs) June 12, 2018

