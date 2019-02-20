Donald Trump or Kim Jong Un? Hanoi barber offers free haircuts ahead of summit

A barbershop in Hanoi has come up with a unique way to welcome the upcoming summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the Vietnamese capital on February 27-28. To honour the second meeting of the two leaders, the shop is giving free cuts to anyone who wants to copy the peculiar looks of the two.

“I feel happy with this haircut because people will think I look like the leader of North Korea,” nine-year-old To Gia Huy, whose hair was cut and styled to match the look of Kim, told Reuters. He further shared his excitement about the meeting the Korean leader.

The Tuan Duong Beauty Academy is running the promotion till February 28 as several officials and journalists will be coming to attend the summit between the two leaders. “I was doing this for fun only but was surprised at how people have responded,” Le Tuan Duong, who owns the barbershop, told Reuters.

“Hanoi is a city of peace. When Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un decide to come here to talk about restoring peace, I think I should do something to show that Hanoi people welcome the summit,” Duong told AP while talking about the summit. Moreover, he also shared what he thinks the hairstyles of the two leaders exhibit. While Trump’s displays power, Kim’s hairstyle shows youth, he told the news agency. However, out of the two, Kim’s style was more popular.

Another customer, who got his hair dyed and cut like Trump’s orange hairdo said that since he liked Trump, he wanted his hairstyle.