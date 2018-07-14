Donald Trump breaks royal protocol while meeting the Queen and Twitterati are not happy

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, background and US President of the United States Donald Trump walk from the Quadrangle after inspecting the Guard of Honour, during the president’s visit to Windsor Castle. (Source: AP) Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, background and US President of the United States Donald Trump walk from the Quadrangle after inspecting the Guard of Honour, during the president’s visit to Windsor Castle. (Source: AP)

US President Donald Trump has concluded his first official visit to the United Kingdom, but it doesn’t look like it was quite free of gaffes — especially his meeting with the Queen. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump met Britain’s longest-serving monarch at Windsor Castle as part of a four-day tour. The couple met the monarch for tea on Friday afternoon and the brief meeting broke not one, but several royal protocol — unwritten do’s and don’ts that must be follow when in the company of the Queen. Trump’s improper etiquettes have raised many eyebrows.

Also read | ‘The blimp is up!’ Trump baby blimp goes up as US President visits London

One of the foremost rules is to arrive before the royals. But the Trumps kept the Queen waiting on the dais in the Quadrangle during the ceremonial welcome. Yes, Queen Elizabeth II was seen checking her watch, waiting for the POTUS and FLOTUS to greet her.

Royal reporter Patricia Treble pointed out on Twitter and so did many others.

Oh dear, she just looked at her watch. The Queen does NOT like tardiness. pic.twitter.com/b0GXBV9oWt — Patricia Treble (@PatriciaTreble) July 13, 2018

Still on her feet, waiting… pic.twitter.com/lsk4SvQeWA — Patricia Treble (@PatriciaTreble) July 13, 2018

Trump kept the 92-year-old Queen Elizabeth II waiting in the hot British sun for 10 minutes. Res ipsa loquitur. — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) July 13, 2018

Why is the President keeping The Queen waiting?> https://t.co/THdFz2Fd3k — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) July 13, 2018

trumpet isn’t late (again) to meet the Queen is he???? 👑🇬🇧☕️ #TrumpUKVisit she has checked her watch TWICE 🕰⌛️⏰ — Kay Ellen (@sunhouse) July 13, 2018

QUEEN ELIZABETH, PLEASE DON’T WAIT ON TRUMP. HE HAS NO EXCUSE TO KEEP YOU WAITING. — Dee Truth (@deeflowsheets) July 13, 2018

This is an image of Queen Elizabeth checking her watch as Trump made her wait. In the sun. At 92 years old. He’s her guest on her home soil! MAGA? Not even close! pic.twitter.com/87WteE96vI — Regi Brittain (@RegiBrittain) July 13, 2018

And if keeping the Queen waiting is not enough, Trump, while inspecting the Guard of Honour at Windsor Castle, cut off the monarch and “dared to walk in front of him!” According to the royal protocol, it’s considered rude to show your back to the monarch. Her Majesty tried to show the former billionaire businessman how to walk but he quickly forgot. Not only did he walked past the 92-year-old Queen, he left her baffled for a few seconds as he stopped abruptly.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth walks around US President Donald Trump as they inspect the guard at Windsor Castle pic.twitter.com/2DWfIlTeMT — RTÉ News (@rtenews) July 13, 2018

Donald Trump inspects the Queen’s Guards as they stand outside Windsor Castle #TrumpVisitUK https://t.co/bRNrNHaMFM pic.twitter.com/NXfUqKht0m — ITV News (@itvnews) July 13, 2018

Many on Twitter criticised the president for his etiquettes.

Did Donald Trump just WALK IN FRONT OF THE QUEEN?!?!?! — Halla Mohieddeen (@STVhalla) July 13, 2018

i know comments on trump’s intelligence often veer into hyperbole but today the queen of england literally had to instruct trump on how to walk properlypic.twitter.com/ECRGmXQoQG — jordan (@JordanUhl) July 13, 2018

This is hilarious. The Queen acting like she’s training one of her dogs as Trump struggles to master the art of walking. pic.twitter.com/M7tNwJFlOX — SimonNRicketts (@SimonNRicketts) July 13, 2018

Forget she’s the Queen. She’s a 92 year old woman walking on uneven ground in baking hot weather. Trump set a brisk pace without checking on her welfare. An utter self obsessed twat. https://t.co/FXyNAHzrrY — Peter Smith (@Redpeter99) July 13, 2018

I’m not a monarchist by any stretch of the imagination but this is such an insult to Britain. Absolutely clueless, classless, thoughtless, lacking in any dignity and without a shred of respect. pic.twitter.com/RBFXe4yZ9H — Matthew McGregor (@mcgregormt) July 13, 2018

Good grief. 🤦🏻‍♀️

Queen Elizabeth pointed to the ground to show Trump where to walk and yet he still stepped and walked in front of her. — T. Dorje (@TDorjeArt) July 13, 2018

Trump breaks royal protocol THREE times: President keeps the Queen waiting for more than 10 minutes in 80° heat, fails to bow and then walks in front of her…causing her to shoo him out of the way. Classless POS.#25thAmendmentNow pic.twitter.com/oGPEmTCgqm — Mr. Wolf 🐺 (@TheeWolfthing) July 14, 2018

I’m no royalty expert, but I’m confident cutting the Queen off is frowned upon 😐pic.twitter.com/c2KSkUn145 — UnsilentMajority 🌹 (@The_UnSilent_) July 13, 2018

Trump is rude to the Queen by cutting her off as they walk. If I saw one of my teenagers doing this to anyone’s grandmother … we’d have a problem but you know what? My teenage boys would never do this. Trump has not one redeeming quality. He’s so disgusting https://t.co/8AjUL4kSIo — ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) July 13, 2018

I’m a republican but Trump has made me feel sorry for the Queen. It is reprehensible to be so dismissive of a woman in her nineties. Keeping her waiting and striding ahead in front of her — what a fat head. pic.twitter.com/d2FIGkmTwU — Mic Wright (@brokenbottleboy) July 13, 2018

Put aside that she’s the queen – Trump just lacks basic common courtesy and manners. Don’t walk in front of the little old lady you’re supposedly walking with (also applies to other people of any age and gender). Just one more demonstration of what a self-absorbed jackass he is. https://t.co/pNmtSRt7f4 — SAWS (@Stromberg_S) July 13, 2018

The Queen wanted Trump to get closer to the Guards. She had to walk round the back of him! pic.twitter.com/sz2od5I94F — phil dampier (@phildampier) July 13, 2018

Me: ‘I’m not a monarchist’. Also me: DON’T YOU STAND IN FRONT OF MY QUEEN YOU JAFFA-CAKE FACED OOMPA LOOMPA!!! — Cinderellimouse (@Cinderellimouse) July 13, 2018

Many also highlighted that Trump forgot to curtsey or bow to the Queen.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd