Saturday, July 14, 2018

Donald Trump breaks royal protocol while meeting the Queen and Twitterati are not happy

Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump met Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle. Not only did the POTUS keep the monarch waiting, forcing her to look at her watch, he also cut off the Queen and walked in front of her.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 14, 2018 10:20:43 am
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, background and US President of the United States Donald Trump walk from the Quadrangle after inspecting the Guard of Honour, during the president’s visit to Windsor Castle. (Source: AP)

US President Donald Trump has concluded his first official visit to the United Kingdom, but it doesn’t look like it was quite free of gaffes — especially his meeting with the Queen. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump met Britain’s longest-serving monarch at Windsor Castle as part of a four-day tour. The couple met the monarch for tea on Friday afternoon and the brief meeting broke not one, but several royal protocol — unwritten do’s and don’ts that must be follow when in the company of the Queen. Trump’s improper etiquettes have raised many eyebrows.

One of the foremost rules is to arrive before the royals. But the Trumps kept the Queen waiting on the dais in the Quadrangle during the ceremonial welcome. Yes, Queen Elizabeth II was seen checking her watch, waiting for the POTUS and FLOTUS to greet her.

Royal reporter Patricia Treble pointed out on Twitter and so did many others.

And if keeping the Queen waiting is not enough, Trump, while inspecting the Guard of Honour at Windsor Castle, cut off the monarch and “dared to walk in front of him!” According to the royal protocol, it’s considered rude to show your back to the monarch. Her Majesty tried to show the former billionaire businessman how to walk but he quickly forgot. Not only did he walked past the 92-year-old Queen, he left her baffled for a few seconds as he stopped abruptly.

Many on Twitter criticised the president for his etiquettes.

Many also highlighted that Trump forgot to curtsey or bow to the Queen.

