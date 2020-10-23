scorecardresearch
Friday, October 23, 2020
‘The air quality is filthy’: How Indians reacted to Trump remark during presidential debate

US Election 2020, Donald Trump vs Joe Biden Presidential Debate 2020: Trump, while defending his government's decision to exit the Paris Accord, raked up the issue of air quality in India and described it as "filthy".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 23, 2020 1:31:57 pm
In the final presidential debate ahead of the election on November 3, President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden touched on various issues, but plenty of Indians reacted on social media reacted to a comment on the quality of India’s air.

During the debate, Trump raked up the issue of air quality in India and called it “filthy”. He was defending his government’s decision to exit the Paris Accord to curb emissions.

“Look at China, how filthy it is. Look at Russia. Look at India. The air is filthy. I walked out of the Paris Accord as we had to take out trillions of dollars and we were treated very unfairly,” he said.

Responding to Trump’s comment, Biden said climate change was a “threat to humanity” and we have a “moral obligation to deal with it.”

Watch the video here:

The comment saw plenty of reactions from people on social media:

Among the topics to two candidates touched upon included the Covid-19 pandemic, the economy, healthcare, climate change and more. During the 90-minute event that featured 15-minute segments, the candidates debated, discussed and put forward their points alternatively with moderator Kristen Welker of NBC News.

