‘The air quality is filthy’: How Indians reacted to Trump remark during presidential debate

Americans are set to elect a new president on November 3.

In the final presidential debate ahead of the election on November 3, President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden touched on various issues, but plenty of Indians reacted on social media reacted to a comment on the quality of India’s air.

During the debate, Trump raked up the issue of air quality in India and called it “filthy”. He was defending his government’s decision to exit the Paris Accord to curb emissions.

“Look at China, how filthy it is. Look at Russia. Look at India. The air is filthy. I walked out of the Paris Accord as we had to take out trillions of dollars and we were treated very unfairly,” he said.

Responding to Trump’s comment, Biden said climate change was a “threat to humanity” and we have a “moral obligation to deal with it.”

The comment saw plenty of reactions from people on social media:

Trump: India is filthy All Indians: pic.twitter.com/K2a8DExnbB — Floyd (@floydian_sleep) October 23, 2020

Filthy? If we can do ‘Namaste Trump’, we can also do ‘Chaliye Trump ko wanakkam’ 😆 pic.twitter.com/OhH2wamztG — Vibhinna Ideas (@Vibhinnaideas) October 23, 2020

Trump is being called a racist for saying India is filthy. Facts are racist, apparently. pic.twitter.com/fRBx5TFTIL — Dame Eileen Toomey-Wright (@ToomeyWright) October 23, 2020

Filthy India…. a very sad statement by Mr Trump. I hope PM of India will take note of it and respond. — Akshay Kumar Parija (@akshay_parija) October 23, 2020

US President Donald Trump : Look at India … It is Filthy… It’s Air is Filthy… pic.twitter.com/eJ00YFXAaX — Supriya Bhardwaj (@Supriya23bh) October 23, 2020

“Look At #India, It’s Filthy”: Donald Trump Shifts Blame On Climate Change. pic.twitter.com/jjmREFnUKv — FarhahNaz (@NazFarhah) October 23, 2020

“Look at India. It’s filthy.” Well, looks like Donald Trump can kiss the Desi vote goodbye. — Mitali Modi (@mmodi93) October 23, 2020

“Look at China, how filthy it is! Look at Russia. Look at India — It’s filthy!”

Yes India is Filthy True😄

– Donald Trump #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/8nHTGciAzt — RaNa BilaL (@AB18PK) October 23, 2020

Among the topics to two candidates touched upon included the Covid-19 pandemic, the economy, healthcare, climate change and more. During the 90-minute event that featured 15-minute segments, the candidates debated, discussed and put forward their points alternatively with moderator Kristen Welker of NBC News.

