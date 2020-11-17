‘This claim is disputed’ is the latest meme trend on social media. Here is why

Here are some of the many memes being sharing along with the caption "This claim is disputed by official sources".

Donald Trump has become the target of ridicule on social media for repeatedly refusing to concede the election and his recent tweet “I WON THE ELECTION!” — a week after Democratic candidate Joe Biden was declared the next president — has triggered a meme fest.

Trump’s post has been marked by Twitter as disputed information, with the disclaimer “multiple sources called this election differently”, which is just one among many of his tweets since the election results started trickling in from November 3. Taking to Twitter, many are now using the warning to share their own version of “disputed claims” and the results are hilarious.

Biden clinched the election with his victory in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to win, even as Trump has put several hurdles for a smooth transition through court cases.

I won the Election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020

Here are some of the many memes being sharing along with the caption “This claim is disputed by official sources”:

THE FIREFLIES WILL DEVELOP A VACCINE! !⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱 — Dr. Uckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) November 17, 2020

I AM VERY CLEAN! https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png ⚠️ This claim about cleanliness is disputed pic.twitter.com/VhL7GM6CAZ — 🐕💙Woozle&Taffy💙🐕 (@Woozle_Taffy) November 17, 2020

This is a dinosaur. ⓘ Official sources dispute this claim pic.twitter.com/wf7AyFQV6A — _Crocodiles (@_Crocodiles) November 17, 2020

College degree khatam kar lo, phir aish hi aish hai. !⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) November 17, 2020

Feeling great lately! !⃝ This claim is disputed by official sources — carlos (@carloshevia9) November 17, 2020

I won’t be participating in this, “This claim is disputed” meme. !⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱 — Nathalie Gordon (@awlilnatty) November 17, 2020

Aaj Aap Jo Kahege Khane Me Wahi Banega….. !⃝ This Claim is Disputed — Shailendra Singh Ranawat (@ShailSaa) November 17, 2020

!⃝ This claim is disputed by official sources https://t.co/RLrT0RDcre — fatima 💓 (@buuq_balayo) November 17, 2020

Lockdown will end on 2nd December and you can all come back out and enjoy seeing family and friends in the run up to Christmas !⃝ This claim about the end of lockdown is disputed — Drapers Arms (@DrapersArms) November 17, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd