scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Top news

‘This claim is disputed’ is the latest meme trend on social media. Here is why

Taking to the microblogging website, many are now using the warning to share their own version of "disputed claims" and the results are hilarious.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 17, 2020 5:56:55 pm
donald trump, donald trump election, donald trump i won election, us elections joe biden, kamala harris, trending, memes, twitter reactionsHere are some of the many memes being sharing along with the caption "This claim is disputed by official sources".

Donald Trump has become the target of ridicule on social media for repeatedly refusing to concede the election and his recent tweet  “I WON THE ELECTION!” — a week after Democratic candidate Joe Biden was declared the next president — has triggered a meme fest.

Trump’s post has been marked by Twitter as disputed information, with the disclaimer “multiple sources called this election differently”, which is just one among many of his tweets since the election results started trickling in from November 3. Taking to Twitter, many are now using the warning to share their own version of “disputed claims” and the results are hilarious.

Biden clinched the election with his victory in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to win, even as Trump has put several hurdles for a smooth transition through court cases.

Here are some of the many memes being sharing along with the caption “This claim is disputed by official sources”:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 17: Latest News

Advertisement