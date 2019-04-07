Donald Trump’s awkward umbrella moment catches netizen’s attention

US president Donald Trump, unsurprisingly, had yet another awkward moment while boarding the Air Force One with an umbrella. A video, which was originally posted by The Hill, went crazy viral on social media where Trump can be seen shielding himself from rain while boarding the plane at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, the Dail Mail reported.

As Trump reached the top of the stairs, he turned around to wave before boarding the aircraft. Interestingly, the umbrella in his hand was handed to someone at the doorway of the presidential plane. The moment, which was hard to miss, got many talking and soon went viral on several social media platforms.

President Trump boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, headed to California. pic.twitter.com/ETBuv332Ft — The Hill (@thehill) April 5, 2019

This is not the first time Tump had an awkward umbrella moment. While earlier last year he was criticised for abandoning first lady Melania Trump and son Barron in the rain while being in the comfort of an Umbrella, later he was trolled when he left the umbrella on the air stairs.

