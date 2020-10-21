scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Bihar polls

‘Trumpkins’ that resemble Donald Trump resurface on social media ahead of Halloween

People in the US and UK shared photos with the hashtag #Trumpkin, repeating a trend that first started in 2016 when Trump was in the running for the presidency.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 21, 2020 5:01:03 pm
Donald Trump, pumpkin carving, Trumpkins, Donald Trump carvings on pumpkin, Donald trump Jack-o-lanterns, us election, Halloween 2020, Trending news, Indian Express newsWith the hashtag #Trumpkin, people across the US and the UK shared pictures of their own carved version of the president, repeating a trend that first started in 2016 when Trump first ran for the presidency.

Halloween is just around the corner and people are sharing images of Trumpkins – pumpkins carved to resemble the face of US President Donald Trump – on social media again.

Several pictures of social media show the president’s face carved into pumpkins instead of the traditional Jack-o-Lanterns. People in the US and UK shared photos with the hashtag #Trumpkin, repeating a trend that first started in 2016 when Trump was in the running for the presidency.

People added wigs and ties to make their carved pumpkins resemble the president. Some of the carvings also had a “Make Halloween great again” sign, a twist to the president’s “Make America great again” slogan.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Here are some of the photos shared on social media:

Many also poked fun and compared the pumpkin’s colour to the president’s famously orange complexion.

 

Some also came up with a ‘definition’ to explain the Trumpkin craze:” Trumpkin. It’s orange on the outside, hollow on the inside, and should be thrown out in November”

Halloween, which is observed on October 31 in several western countries, is celebrated to remember the dead, saints and martyrs.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 21: Latest News

Advertisement