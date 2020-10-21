‘Trumpkins’ that resemble Donald Trump resurface on social media ahead of Halloween

With the hashtag #Trumpkin, people across the US and the UK shared pictures of their own carved version of the president, repeating a trend that first started in 2016 when Trump first ran for the presidency.

Halloween is just around the corner and people are sharing images of Trumpkins – pumpkins carved to resemble the face of US President Donald Trump – on social media again.

Several pictures of social media show the president’s face carved into pumpkins instead of the traditional Jack-o-Lanterns. People in the US and UK shared photos with the hashtag #Trumpkin, repeating a trend that first started in 2016 when Trump was in the running for the presidency.

People added wigs and ties to make their carved pumpkins resemble the president. Some of the carvings also had a “Make Halloween great again” sign, a twist to the president’s “Make America great again” slogan.

Here are some of the photos shared on social media:

Many also poked fun and compared the pumpkin’s colour to the president’s famously orange complexion.

This is a Blue area. There are no political yard signs for Trump or Biden These T pumpkins are being put all around

You see them glowing in the night

Not in yards but in places you can see as you drive along They say “Trumpkin” on the back Is anywhere else seeing #Trumpkins ? pic.twitter.com/KnMWQ1yUKy — Avox – “Coffee Been” (@backsasscryer) October 16, 2020

Some also came up with a ‘definition’ to explain the Trumpkin craze:” Trumpkin. It’s orange on the outside, hollow on the inside, and should be thrown out in November”

Halloween, which is observed on October 31 in several western countries, is celebrated to remember the dead, saints and martyrs.

