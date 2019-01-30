Donald Trump gets roasted after asking ‘global waming’ to come back fast

Donald Trump baffled people with a recent tweet about the cold wave in the US in which he urged global warming to “come back fast”. Raising doubts about the impact of global warming again, POTUS said that “we need” it to fight the chilly winds.

Advertising

With the US expected to be hit by dangerously cold winds and sub-zero temperatures due to a polar vortex, Trump tweeted: “In the beautiful Midwest, windchill temperatures are reaching minus 60 degrees, the coldest ever recorded. In coming days, expected to get even colder. People can’t last outside even for minutes.”

“What the hell is going on with Global Waming? Please come back fast, we need you!” Trump said, misspelling ‘warming’.

In the beautiful Midwest, windchill temperatures are reaching minus 60 degrees, the coldest ever recorded. In coming days, expected to get even colder. People can’t last outside even for minutes. What the hell is going on with Global Waming? Please come back fast, we need you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2019

Not surprisingly the tweet angered many. While Dictionary.com tweeted what global warming meant, US government agency National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shared a cartoon saying, “Winter storms don’t prove that global warming isn’t happening.”

📈 on https://t.co/OeJELgy3YL: Global warming. It means an increase in the earth’s average atmospheric temperature that causes corresponding changes in climate. https://t.co/9oVsdUomvl — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) January 29, 2019

While many mocked the president for his spelling mistake, others tried to school him on climate change.

My God, you literally can’t even spell “global warming.” Seriously, “waming”? If you voted for this guy you deserve this #Idiocracy — Keith Barber (@KeithDB80) January 29, 2019

Not only is the planet in danger of Global warming, but now Trump has introduced me to a global Waming, we’re doomed https://t.co/B4D3ViT5fN — Hal Spindler (@harryspindle) January 30, 2019

Can I have my Global Waming with a Hamberder and Covfefe to go — steg68 (@Steg68) January 29, 2019

Trump’s joking about how cold temperatures in the midwest somehow disprove global warming is a reflection of his stunning ignorance. A wave of cold weather is different than long term climate change for which the evidence is utterly overwhelming — and should be terrifying. — Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) January 29, 2019

People learn this in the 3rd grade. Apparently, Republicans missed school that week. The lake, is now the melting northern ice cap! Due to global warming it is melting & being picked up and being dumped on us. If the ice was still frozen, so much moisture wouldn’t be carried here pic.twitter.com/T7Gq0KThag — Debbie the cool justice seeking Cat 🐾 (@Truth_spreader) January 29, 2019

In all fairness I can’t expect a man who doesn’t know how to close an umbrella to understand global warming. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 29, 2019

I can’t tell if you’re incredibly stupid or incredibly malicious but its one of the two for sure. — Paul Wesley (@paulwesley) January 29, 2019

may i suggest a book? it covers the difference between climate and weather, something you need to be educated on, AND displays the correct spelling of global waRming. might i add emphasis on the “for dummies” pic.twitter.com/DBvZOmOIDQ — erin (@erintollinger) January 30, 2019

The best proof of global warming is the melting of your brain! — Gian Oddi (@gianoddi) January 29, 2019

And this man is our president… try googling global warming effects maybe you’ll learn something pic.twitter.com/DDbAL2kPK5 — Richie312 (@rixs312) January 30, 2019

Dear people of USA, why did you choose this clown? Why? https://t.co/pAiUg3k5Au — Nur Al Abidin (@Blabidin) January 30, 2019

the president of the united states asking for global warming. pretty cool stuff here guys — chris melberger (@chrismelberger) January 30, 2019

Every time I think I see the STUPIDEST tweet from you, you manage to be even more stupid in your next barrage of tweets!

Really? Because a portion of the US is having a cold spell, that negates global warming?

FYI-joking about global warming simply highlights your incompetence. — (((Cin Irwin))) (@Photomom11) January 30, 2019 Advertising

This is not the first time that Trump has spoken about global warming on Twitter to raise doubts about it. In December 2017, Trump suggested that global warming doesn’t exist, and said that if it did it could help against the cold. The US President mocked global warming in a tweet earlier this month, writing of another storm, “Wouldn’t be bad to have a little of that good old fashioned Global Warming right now!”