Donald Trump gets roasted after asking ‘global waming’ to come back fast

Trump asked Global Warming to come back soon and Twitterati couldn’t take it. (Source: AP)

Donald Trump baffled people with a recent tweet about the cold wave in the US in which he urged global warming to “come back fast”. Raising doubts about the impact of global warming again, POTUS said that “we need” it to fight the chilly winds.

With the US expected to be hit by dangerously cold winds and sub-zero temperatures due to a polar vortex, Trump tweeted: “In the beautiful Midwest, windchill temperatures are reaching minus 60 degrees, the coldest ever recorded. In coming days, expected to get even colder. People can’t last outside even for minutes.”

“What the hell is going on with Global Waming? Please come back fast, we need you!” Trump said, misspelling ‘warming’.

Not surprisingly the tweet angered many. While Dictionary.com tweeted what global warming meant, US government agency National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shared a  cartoon saying, “Winter storms don’t prove that global warming isn’t happening.”

While many mocked the president for his spelling mistake, others tried to school him on climate change.

This is not the first time that Trump has spoken about global warming on Twitter to raise doubts about it. In December 2017, Trump suggested that global warming doesn’t exist, and said that if it did it could help against the cold. The US President mocked global warming in a tweet earlier this month, writing of another storm, “Wouldn’t be bad to have a little of that good old fashioned Global Warming right now!”

