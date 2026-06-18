G7 Summit 2026: Trump’s awkward moments during summit photos go viral

US President Donald Trump drew attention during the G7 Summit 2026, which concluded on June 17, after a series of awkward public moments, including appearing confused during a group aerial photograph of world leaders hosted by the French government.
A photograph shared by the French government showed leaders gathered around a conference table posing for an overhead photo. While other global leaders looked up and smiled toward the camera, Trump appeared unaware that the photograph was being taken. Sharing the photo, the French government wrote, “Bienvenue à Évian!”
According to Indy100, a post from the Democrats’ Headquarters account claimed that Trump “seems unaware that everyone else is posing for a photo.”
Bienvenue à Évian ! pic.twitter.com/TPwK7TFkIV
— G7 (@G7) June 15, 2026
Another incident during the summit also gained attention after Trump appeared to walk in the wrong direction following a group photograph session. The now-viral video showed leaders remaining in position while Trump moved away before French President Emmanuel Macron gestured him to back toward the group.
I mean, I just don’t know how to describe this. He is just completely out of it. And the political media is just ignoring it while continuing to write think pieces about Joe Biden for the umpteenth time.
Like… wtf? https://t.co/dNEHyYBGhe
— Centrism Fan Acct 🔹 (@Wilson__Valdez) June 16, 2026
Cette vidéo du G7 où la Première ministre japonaise est seule à attendre à table en s’impatientant est assez troublante. Elle ne devait pas savoir que les images étaient retransmises, ni qu’en France les réunions débutent souvent en retard. pic.twitter.com/04OfJSWzDE
— 西村 カリン (Karyn NISHIMURA)💙💛 (@karyn_nishi) June 16, 2026
The summit brought together leaders of the Group of Seven countries to discuss major international issues, including the wars in Iran and Ukraine, global economic concerns, artificial intelligence, and maritime security.
World leaders attending the summit include Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, and Japanese leader Sanae Takaichi.
Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Trump on the sidelines of the summit and discussed developments in West Asia, maritime security, and India-US relations.
During the interaction, Modi thanked Trump for “rekindling hope for bringing peace to West Asia” and stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open for global trade and economic stability.
“Keeping the Strait of Hormuz open is vital for the global economy. Hope peace is permanent in the Gulf,” Modi said during the meeting.
The Prime Minister also raised concerns over maritime safety after three Indian seafarers were killed in a recent US strike on a vessel off the coast of Oman. Modi emphasised the need to ensure freedom of navigation and protection of Indian sailors working across international waters.