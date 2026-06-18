G7 Summit 2026: Trump’s awkward moments during summit photos go viral

US President Donald Trump drew attention during the G7 Summit 2026, which concluded on June 17, after a series of awkward public moments, including appearing confused during a group aerial photograph of world leaders hosted by the French government.

A photograph shared by the French government showed leaders gathered around a conference table posing for an overhead photo. While other global leaders looked up and smiled toward the camera, Trump appeared unaware that the photograph was being taken. Sharing the photo, the French government wrote, “Bienvenue à Évian!”

According to Indy100, a post from the Democrats’ Headquarters account claimed that Trump “seems unaware that everyone else is posing for a photo.”