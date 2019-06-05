Toggle Menu
Donald Trump fan stabs ‘baby Trump’ blimp in London and cuts herself in processhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/donald-trump-fan-stabs-baby-trump-blimp-in-london-and-cuts-herself-in-process/

Donald Trump fan stabs ‘baby Trump’ blimp in London and cuts herself in process

The woman was then arrested by the police for possession of a sharp weapon at a public gathering. "She said it was a birthday present to herself."

trump blimp, trump uk visit, baby trump blimp, baby trump blimp stabbed, baby trump balloon protest, viral videos, indian express
The woman was arrested for possession of a sharp weapon.

Floats and balloons inspired by Donald Trump are not uncommon and the ‘Baby Trump Blimp’ is currently a hot trend as activists flew it outside the British Parliament on Tuesday as part of one of the London’s largest protests against a foreign leader.

As the 20-feet blimp of a pouting baby in a diaper flew outside the parliament while British PM Theresa May and Trump held a meeting in 10 Downing Street, someone attacked it. Yes, the blimp was stabbed by far-right troll Amy Dalla Mura who calls herself “Based Amy.”

ALSO READ | Larry the cat earns praise for staging a sit-in under Trump’s car ‘The Beast’

Not only did the avid Trump supporter capture the moment on camera, in her ordeal to fight the protest, she managed to hurt herself in the process as she tried to harm the balloon using a pair of scissors.

After ‘destroying’ the blimp, Mura can be heard yelling at anti-Trump protesters. “The president of the United States is the best president ever, shame on you!” She continues to slam the protesters and announce, “I think Donald Trump’s balloon is not very well.”

According to Metro, she was then arrested by the police for possession of a sharp weapon at a public gathering. “She said it was a birthday present to herself,” the report added.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Teen wins hearts after cancelling graduation party to feed pizzas to homeless
2 Virat Kohli or KL Rahul? Netizens brutally troll ICC after they honour ‘King Kohli’
3 This purse shaped like a human mouth is leaving netizens disturbed