Donald Trump fan stabs ‘baby Trump’ blimp in London and cuts herself in process

Floats and balloons inspired by Donald Trump are not uncommon and the ‘Baby Trump Blimp’ is currently a hot trend as activists flew it outside the British Parliament on Tuesday as part of one of the London’s largest protests against a foreign leader.

As the 20-feet blimp of a pouting baby in a diaper flew outside the parliament while British PM Theresa May and Trump held a meeting in 10 Downing Street, someone attacked it. Yes, the blimp was stabbed by far-right troll Amy Dalla Mura who calls herself “Based Amy.”

Not only did the avid Trump supporter capture the moment on camera, in her ordeal to fight the protest, she managed to hurt herself in the process as she tried to harm the balloon using a pair of scissors.

After ‘destroying’ the blimp, Mura can be heard yelling at anti-Trump protesters. “The president of the United States is the best president ever, shame on you!” She continues to slam the protesters and announce, “I think Donald Trump’s balloon is not very well.”

Infamous far-right troll Amy Dalla Mura, who goes by “Based Amy,” stabbed the Trump baby today but also appears to have nicked herself on her own knife. She was arrested immediately afterwards.https://t.co/ouA5C25az4 pic.twitter.com/fmDFTSYXnK — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) June 4, 2019

According to Metro, she was then arrested by the police for possession of a sharp weapon at a public gathering. “She said it was a birthday present to herself,” the report added.