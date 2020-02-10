Donald Trump claims viral photo showing tan line is ‘fake news’, photographer says its not

The account also posted a black and white version of the same caption on Saturday in which, his ‘tan lines’ much more visible. The account also posted a black and white version of the same caption on Saturday in which, his ‘tan lines’ much more visible.

After an image of him that showed tan lines on his face went viral and inspired memes on social media, US President Donald Trump claimed that the image had been digitally altered.

The image that was posted by an unverified account called ‘White House Photos’ on February 8 shows the president, reportedly at the White House South Lawn, with his hair swept back due to the wind revealing a dramatic tan line around his face. The picture went viral causing #orangeface to trend on Twitter.

⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ returns to the White House from Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by William Moon at the South Lawn of the White House on February 7, 2020 pic.twitter.com/n1a1Z93LrJ — White House Photos (@photowhitehouse) February 7, 2020

Today, ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ was dancing with the sunset and strong winds when he walked to the Oval Office from the Marine One on the South Lawn.. Photo by William Moon in the White House on February 7, 2020 pic.twitter.com/GURvi4UeSO — White House Photos (@photowhitehouse) February 8, 2020

The account also posted a black and white version of the picture, in which the difference in skin tone is clearly visible, with the caption: “Today, @realDonaldTrump was dancing with the sunset and strong winds when he walked to the Oval Office from the Marine One on the South Lawn. Photo by William Moon in the White House on February 7, 2020.”

Trump responded on Sunday saying that the image was “obviously” photoshopped.

“More Fake News. This was photoshopped, obviously, but the wind was strong and the hair looks good? Anything to demean!” he tweeted.

More Fake News. This was photoshopped, obviously, but the wind was strong and the hair looks good? Anything to demean! https://t.co/t8ptYMCYHf — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2020

However, the handle replied on Twitter that the picture was not photoshopped but colour corrected using a photo application

Here’s how people reacted to the photos of the US president:

You can’t hide internal ugliness. It always appears on the face. — amber (@OkumAmber) February 8, 2020

When my grandma started to do her makeup like that we took away her car keys…https://t.co/vuej97wOsj — JudgeYouHarshly (@JudgeYouHarshly) February 8, 2020

With all those billions, can’t he find someone to blend his girly make-up? — FP Smith (@fpsmith303) February 8, 2020

Fake “tan”, fake bone spurs, fake university, fake success in business, fake medical report from his Dr. (Bornstein admits Trump* wrote it; doc merely signed it), fake I.Q., invisible tax returns and financial info, real con man from his fake tan to the fake lifts in his shoes. — Cait Featherstone (@cvfeatherstone) February 8, 2020

Such a strong and healthy looking face, that looks like that of a 60 year old athlete. — Rafn Geirdal (@RafnGeirdal) February 7, 2020

Clearly trump’s people don’t care for him in the least. They allow him to walk around looking & smelling like a dementia patient from a secure facility. — Pat Richards (@Gwendolyn679) February 8, 2020

