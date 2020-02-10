Follow Us:
Monday, February 10, 2020
Donald Trump claims viral photo showing tan line is ‘fake news’, photographer says its not

The image which was posted by an unverified account called 'White House Photos' claimed to have captured US President Donald Trump at the White House South Lawn.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 10, 2020 6:38:03 pm
The account also posted a black and white version of the same caption on Saturday in which, his ‘tan lines’ much more visible.

After an image of him that showed tan lines on his face went viral and inspired memes on social media, US President Donald Trump claimed that the image had been digitally altered.

The image that was posted by an unverified account called ‘White House Photos’ on February 8 shows the president, reportedly at the White House South Lawn, with his hair swept back due to the wind revealing a dramatic tan line around his face. The picture went viral causing #orangeface to trend on Twitter.

The account also posted a black and white version of the picture, in which the difference in skin tone is clearly visible, with the caption: “Today, @realDonaldTrump was dancing with the sunset and strong winds when he walked to the Oval Office from the Marine One on the South Lawn. Photo by William Moon in the White House on February 7, 2020.”

Trump responded on Sunday saying that the image was “obviously” photoshopped.

“More Fake News. This was photoshopped, obviously, but the wind was strong and the hair looks good? Anything to demean!” he tweeted.

However, the handle replied on Twitter that the picture was not photoshopped but colour corrected using a photo application

Here’s how people reacted to the photos of the US president:

