Donald Trump denies he kept the Queen waiting, calls it ‘fake disgusting news’

The videos from Trump’s visit to the Windsor showed the Queen standing on the podium alone waiting for the Trump and his wife. (Source: AP) The videos from Trump’s visit to the Windsor showed the Queen standing on the podium alone waiting for the Trump and his wife. (Source: AP)

US President Donald Trump’s recent visit to the United Kingdom not only ruffled a few ‘royal’ feathers but was also marked by several protests. And if these weren’t enough, he went on a tirade at a rally recently slamming the media again for spreading ‘fake news’ and claimed he wasn’t late for meeting the Queen.

Speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania on Friday night, Trump said that the ‘fake fake disgusting’ news made people believe he made Queen Elizabeth II waiting for him, in fact, insisted he was early. “I was asked to have tea with the Queen, who is incredible by the way. Incredible. I landed [and] I’m on the ground and I’m waiting with the King’s and the Queen’s guards, wonderful people. I’m waiting. I was about 15 minutes early and I’m waiting with my wife and that’s fine. Hey, it’s the Queen, right? We can wait. But I’m a little early,”

Watch the video here:

“‘The president was 15 minutes late for the Queen’ – wrong!” Donald Trump says reports he was late for his audience with the UK monarch are “fake, fake disgusting news” https://t.co/R6YS7ALawK pic.twitter.com/3VKvhYkB4E — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) August 3, 2018

In case you missed his meeting with the Queen, here’s what happened:

WATCH: Here’s the moment when the Queen appeared to check her watch before Pres. Trump arrived to meet her today. Learn more: https://t.co/6iet8ArqWj pic.twitter.com/4Rs4sNQv8c — 11th Hour (@11thHour) July 14, 2018

He went on to further say that the media told another lie that he ‘overstayed’ at the palace for the tea. “So, I then go up and meet the Queen and she is fantastic. We then go up and we have tea. And I didn’t know this – it was supposed to last 15 minutes but it lasted like an hour. Because we got along. And she liked our first lady and our first lady liked her. But we got along fantastically well. But the time went by – you know, sometimes you get along and the time goes by.”

TRUMP WAS LATE. Queen Elizabeth kept looking t her watch… waiting… Then, once he got there he stepped out in front of the queen. That went viral. It was happening in real time. Fake News? https://t.co/QiJgQ43FTS — BlackeyedSusan (@chesscat48) August 4, 2018

Our Dear Leader claimed last night the Queen kept HIM waiting. Unfortunately, the entire meeting was broadcast, which showed the Queen waiting 12 minutes. Bad form, of course, but more importantly it’s Trump’s blatant lie #4,572 https://t.co/S1U78azroB — Reed Arvin (@reedarvin) August 3, 2018

Oh wait. WAIT. @realdonaldtrump is saying it’s fake news he kept the Queen waiting and it was HER who was late? OH WOW. WOW. Mate, we WATCHED HER STANDING STARING AT HER WATCH. — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) August 3, 2018

What’s the opposite of Knighthood, cuz he’s going to get it. https://t.co/nvTM4Bz97A — R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) August 3, 2018

If Donald Trump was early to tea with the Queen, why was she filmed checking her watch TWICE before his limousine pulled up? (Also on video.) — EH Productions (@EHProductions04) August 4, 2018

He also told everyone what Mrs Windsor said to him, which me nan tells me is bad form- I couldn’t particularly give a bollocks but, y’know, it’s a further display of diplomatic ignorance. https://t.co/l0CsIhcFtw — Jonathan Williams (@JonWilliams2099) August 3, 2018

Does he know the event was televised live and he left a 92 year old woman standing in the heat? — Denise Bali (@DBalistrer) August 3, 2018

To keep the #Queen waiting is a terrible insult to her. I don’t believe Trump was early; I think he sought to “put her in her place” by arriving late. #UK https://t.co/icKXma4mnt — ana maria barbara alonso zaldivar (@xanadelllano321) August 3, 2018

This is beyond parody. This man has no human qualities left. https://t.co/qWTPbCgE6l — standsey (@bronynant2016) August 3, 2018

Yeah, and he also said there were huge TV screens outside his Fla. rally so the thousands of people who couldn’t get in could watch – outside there was nothing and no one. https://t.co/OuMPRBBpEt — Lauren Rooney (@lrooney1120) August 3, 2018

He actually believes what he is saying is the truth! Even though it was on film and commentated on by the news that he was late! What a complete fool! — Della44 (@DellaKennedy14) August 3, 2018

#FACT @realDonaldTrump was 12 mins LATE#FACT you were supposed to have 30 minutes, The Queen cut it back to 19 mins#FACT you lied that HRH hadn’t inspected the guards in 70 years#FACT Protocol would have had Prince Charles or Prince William accompany HRH #FACT YOU LIE 100%! — Ian Fletcher “I REALLY DO CARE” 🌊 🌊 🌊 🌊 (@92660voter) August 3, 2018

Good grief!! Donald Trump has no respect for us!! He can’t even get the parts of our country right and don’t even get me started about apparently the Queen being late and keeping him waiting!! Rant Over. https://t.co/WKIhRKjpOZ — Lee Fergusson #FBPE (@LeeFergusson) August 3, 2018

I’m waiting for the tweet where Trump calls the Queen a liar. “Lyin’ Lizzie”, maybe? https://t.co/NsYtxual33 — Don Maxwell (@DMaxwell67) August 3, 2018

@realDonaldTrump A right proper boor you are! First you leave the Queen waiting in the hot sun for 15 minutes…and then you lie about it! You, sir, are as Fake News as it gets. — Susan Swartz (@beadmomsw) August 3, 2018

Hey Trump I watched you meet our Queen live. YOU kept her waiting 15min and you then walked in front of her. You are an outright shocking liar you orange shitgibbon. Absolutely no class or brains. #TrumpLies #pasttensetweet — david waldron (@WaldronDavid) August 3, 2018

Netizens were not buying his claim and trolled him saying he doesn’t realise there is enough photographic and video evidence. The Queen was seen checking her watch twice while waiting on the dais for Trump and the photo went viral quickly.

