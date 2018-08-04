Follow Us:
Saturday, August 04, 2018
Donald Trump denies he kept the Queen waiting, calls it ‘fake disgusting news’

Speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania on Friday night, Trump said that the 'fake fake disgusting' news made people believe he made Queen Elizabeth II waiting for him, in fact, insisted he was early. Twitterati called him a 'fool' for ignoring the fact that it was televised live and there are proofs.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 4, 2018 2:01:52 pm
The videos from Trump’s visit to the Windsor showed the Queen standing on the podium alone waiting for the Trump and his wife. (Source: AP)
US President Donald Trump’s recent visit to the United Kingdom not only ruffled a few ‘royal’ feathers but was also marked by several protests. And if these weren’t enough, he went on a tirade at a rally recently slamming the media again for spreading ‘fake news’ and claimed he wasn’t late for meeting the Queen.

ALSO READ | VIDEO: Donald Trump breaks royal protocol, walks infront of Queen Elizabeth II

Speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania on Friday night, Trump said that the ‘fake fake disgusting’ news made people believe he made Queen Elizabeth II waiting for him, in fact, insisted he was early. “I was asked to have tea with the Queen, who is incredible by the way. Incredible. I landed [and] I’m on the ground and I’m waiting with the King’s and the Queen’s guards, wonderful people. I’m waiting. I was about 15 minutes early and I’m waiting with my wife and that’s fine. Hey, it’s the Queen, right? We can wait. But I’m a little early,”

Watch the video here:

In case you missed his meeting with the Queen, here’s what happened:

He went on to further say that the media told another lie that he ‘overstayed’ at the palace for the tea. “So, I then go up and meet the Queen and she is fantastic. We then go up and we have tea. And I didn’t know this – it was supposed to last 15 minutes but it lasted like an hour. Because we got along. And she liked our first lady and our first lady liked her. But we got along fantastically well. But the time went by – you know, sometimes you get along and the time goes by.”

Netizens were not buying his claim and trolled him saying he doesn’t realise there is enough photographic and video evidence. The Queen was seen checking her watch twice while waiting on the dais for Trump and the photo went viral quickly.

