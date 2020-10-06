Covid-19 positive Donald Trump gets criticism after taking off mask in front of the White House

Responding to Trump's move, many on Twitter called him out for putting other people’s lives at risk.

US President Donald Trump was criticised on social media after he posed outside the White House without a mask despite testing Covid-19 positive and having just returned from a hospital.

Trump who left the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday said on Twitter that the virus, which resulted in a drop in oxygen level and resulted in him being hospitalised for almost 72 hours, was not to be feared.

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

The president, who arrived at the White House on Marine One, was wearing a surgical mask, which he removed for photos on the South Portico steps. He also declared that he “feels good”.

In a video message, after leaving the hospital, Trump also urged fellow Americans to “get out there” and not to be afraid of the virus which has infected over almost 7.5 million people and killed over 2 lakh people in the nation.

Many on Twitter said the president was reckless and criticised him for putting other people’s lives at risk.

We all see you struggling to breathe. pic.twitter.com/6vO1ObL6Fa — ✊🏾 ALL BLACK LIVES MATTER ✊🏾 (@flywithkamala) October 6, 2020

I liked you better when you were stuck in the hospital and not tweeting quite so much.pic.twitter.com/8ChKiQyFuK — Jedi, Interrupted 🏳️🌈 (@JediCounselor) October 6, 2020

We see you wincing in pain while you breathe pic.twitter.com/CxM59mPZzw — OMG (@murrayjohnsonjr) October 6, 2020

He just made everything worse. — Katja Crosby (@KatjaCrosby) October 6, 2020

Hollywood actor Chris Evans, Jim Wallis and author Salman Rushdie were among those who criticised the president.

Don’t be afraid of Covid?! You’ve been under round-the-clock care by the best doctors using the best drugs. Do you really think everyone has access to that?! Sadly, I’m sure you’re aware of that disparity, you just don’t care This is reckless to a shocking degree, even for you https://t.co/H8CGlD9DcZ — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 5, 2020

Donald Trump is a contagious man. Not just for the coronavirus but for the dark side of America. He is the biggest spreader for the very worst of this nation. — Jim Wallis (@jimwallis) October 6, 2020

Donald Trump is patient zero in the White House outbreak. — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) October 6, 2020

At this point, if Donald Trump dies, he has only himself to blame. If any permanent White House staff members (the people who are not political appointees) die from his foolishness, Donald Trump will carry their blood on his hands forever. — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 5, 2020

How to brush aside the tragedy of 210,000 American families in one steroid-high tweet. https://t.co/uBziHIysUP — Salman Rushdie (@SalmanRushdie) October 5, 2020

#Gasping Obviously not out of the woods. A smart man and a real leader would’ve stayed in the hospital and healed. A great leader would be honest with the citizens of the country he supposedly leads. Covid is deadly. #GaspingForAir https://t.co/3V8eyqVkif — Lori ✌🏿✌🏽✌🏻 (@Lori_Resists) October 6, 2020

#GaspingForAir also dominated social media trends in the US after many users noticed the president taking several deep breaths during his photo-op.

Responding to Trump’s latest move, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden posted a video on Twitter which showed him putting on a mask while Trump removed his. “Masks matter. They save lives,” said the text with the video.

Biden, who shared a debate stage with Trump last Tuesday, tested negative for the virus

As the severity of Trump’s condition was speculated about, health experts came forward to say that he should be considered in the high-risk category and likely to develop severe symptoms given his age.

His physician, Dr Sean P. Conley, also that the president was not “out of the woods yet,” New York Times reported.

Trump and the first lady tested positive for the virus on October 2.

