Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Hathras case

Covid-19 positive Donald Trump gets criticism after taking off mask in front of the White House

The US president, arrived at the White House wearing a surgical mask, which he removed for photos on the South Portico steps

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 6, 2020 12:40:55 pm
US President Donald Trump, Trump covid-19, Trump without mask, Trump takes off mask, Trump immune, Trump without mask reaction, Trump coronavirus updates, Trending news, Indian Express news.Responding to Trump's move, many on Twitter called him out for putting other people’s lives at risk.

US President Donald Trump was criticised on social media after he posed outside the White House without a mask despite testing Covid-19 positive and having just returned from a hospital.

Trump who left the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday said on Twitter that the virus, which resulted in a drop in oxygen level and resulted in him being hospitalised for almost 72 hours, was not to be feared.

The president, who arrived at the White House on Marine One, was wearing a surgical mask, which he removed for photos  on the South Portico steps. He also declared that he “feels good”.

In a video message, after leaving the hospital, Trump also urged fellow Americans to “get out there” and not to be afraid of the virus which has infected over almost 7.5 million people and killed over 2 lakh people in the nation.

Many on Twitter said the president was reckless and criticised him for putting other people’s lives at risk.

Hollywood actor Chris Evans, Jim Wallis and author Salman Rushdie were among those who criticised the president.

#GaspingForAir also dominated social media trends in the US after many users noticed the president taking several deep breaths during his photo-op.

Responding to Trump’s latest move, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden posted a video on Twitter which showed him putting on a mask while Trump removed his. “Masks matter. They save lives,” said the text with the video.

Biden, who shared a debate stage with Trump last Tuesday, tested negative for the virus

As the severity of Trump’s condition was speculated about, health experts came forward to say that he should be considered in the high-risk category and likely to develop severe symptoms given his age.

His physician, Dr Sean P. Conley, also that the president was not “out of the woods yet,” New York Times reported.

Trump and the first lady tested positive for the virus on October 2.

(With input from Reuters)

