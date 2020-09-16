Donald Trump says coronavirus will go away due to ‘herd mentality’, leaves netizens amused

While it is unclear whether the US president was talking about herd immunity, the town hall prompted many reactions online. (AP/PTI Photo)

When it comes to bizarre and off-hand remarks about the novel coronavirus, US president Donald Trump is no stranger to it. Recently, Donald Trump left netizens amused after he suggested that the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic would go away thanks to “herd mentality”.

During a televised town hall hosted by ABC on Tuesday, the US president spoke about the coronavirus threat and contradicted his own self for not downplaying the virus.

“Actually I didn’t downplay it, in many ways, I up-played it, in terms of action,” Trump responded when he was asked why he paid little emphasis to a pandemic that is known to “disproportionately harm low-income families and minority communities”.

Moreover, the US President also insisted that the virus would disappear on its own. “We are going to be okay. And it is (the virus) going to go away a lot faster even with or with the vaccine. You are going to develop a herd mentality. It’s going to be herd developed and that will happen,” Trump told the ABC journalist George Stephanopoulos.

Watch the video here:

TRUMP: It is going away STEPHANOPOULOS: Without a vaccine? TRUMP: Sure. Over a period of time S: And many deaths TRUMP: It’s gonna be herd developed pic.twitter.com/dtJRE7XwFX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 16, 2020

While it is unclear whether the US president was talking about “herd immunity”, the Trump’s remarks prompted many reactions online.

LIE. Last night on ABC town meeting.

“Trump just said the coronavirus will ‘disappear’ without a vaccine because of ‘herd mentality’” — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) September 16, 2020

Trump supporters are talking about Joe last night playing #Despacito. Did y’all watch Trump and his #HerdMentality ? That round table was a disaster. pic.twitter.com/mz8ccR2M0Q — No_Name (@leezzer_again) September 16, 2020

What Donald Trump doesn’t know about science, is a lot.#HerdMentality — Shari Lynn (@LynnSharig8) September 16, 2020

Wait. What??!! What is a Herd Mentality? This guy @realDonaldTrump wants us to have Cow Thoughts 🐮🐮🐮…herd mentality pic.twitter.com/UluCdcs6Q3 — Americanism (@one_n_site) September 16, 2020

He says “Herd mentality” does that mean we’re all going to start thinking like cows? 🥴 pic.twitter.com/PkZ0OzuVKP — Donna -✌🏻 🌊 🌎 🌈 ✊🏾 🇺🇸 🐕 🐬 (@donnalove0) September 16, 2020

