Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Donald Trump says coronavirus will go away due to ‘herd mentality’, leaves netizens amused

"We are going to be okay. And it is (the virus) going to go away a lot faster even with or with the vaccine. You are going to develop a herd mentality," Donald Trump said.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 16, 2020 10:22:24 pm
While it is unclear whether the US president was talking about herd immunity, the town hall prompted many reactions online.

When it comes to bizarre and off-hand remarks about the novel coronavirus, US president Donald Trump is no stranger to it. Recently, Donald Trump left netizens amused after he suggested that the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic would go away thanks to “herd mentality”.

During a televised town hall hosted by ABC on Tuesday, the US president spoke about the coronavirus threat and contradicted his own self for not downplaying the virus.

“Actually I didn’t downplay it, in many ways, I up-played it, in terms of action,” Trump responded when he was asked why he paid little emphasis to a pandemic that is known to “disproportionately harm low-income families and minority communities”.

Moreover, the US President also insisted that the virus would disappear on its own. “We are going to be okay. And it is (the virus) going to go away a lot faster even with or with the vaccine. You are going to develop a herd mentality. It’s going to be herd developed and that will happen,” Trump told the ABC journalist George Stephanopoulos.

Watch the video here:

While it is unclear whether the US president was talking about “herd immunity”, the Trump’s remarks prompted many reactions online.

