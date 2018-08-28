Donald Trump paints US flag with kids, gets trolled after getting it wrong

Siting with few kids in the hospital, Trump coloured US flag but instead of red coloured a stripe blue. (Source: Twitter) Siting with few kids in the hospital, Trump coloured US flag but instead of red coloured a stripe blue. (Source: Twitter)

For a change it’s not about his policy. Donald Trump faced a lot of flak for allegedly disrespecting the US flag after colouring it wrong!

The US president, his wife, and Secretary of Health and Human Services, Alex Azar, visited a children’s hospital in Ohio, where they coloured US flags with the children. And after he was done, the flag laid out in front of Trump had a stripe coloured blue and Tweeple went crazy because the US flag doesn’t have a single blue stripe on it. All the stripes are only red and white.

The photo shared by Azar on Twitter quickly went viral and people couldn’t stop taking a jibe at him.

The opioid crisis is one of our top priorities at HHS, with a drumbeat of action on the full range of efforts where we can assist local communities. Today, I joined @POTUS & @FLOTUS in Ohio to learn how states and communities are responding to the challenge of opioid addiction. pic.twitter.com/NwxSoeNznA — Alex Azar (@SecAzar) August 25, 2018

While some of his followers tried to argue there was no proof that he coloured the stripe blue, others were quick to furnish proof that he was the one who got it wrong. Some even argued that Trump was trying to colour the flag with the Russian flag’s colours, and that it was only a “Freudian slip”.

LMAO! This is how Donald Trump, president of the United States of America colored our American Flag! He is an idiot for not even knowing the strips are red and white with the back ground color under the stars is blue. It took a child of about 6 yrs old to point out he has no clue https://t.co/6GDHf42jYo — G. (@Tho53262254Gary) August 28, 2018

Me: I can’t believe that photo of Trump coloring the flag wrong is real.

Eva: Give him the benefit of the doubt. Maybe the kids took all the reds… but… then… why didn’t he color the blue part…. Yeah… I’ve…. got…. nothing. — Justin King (@Justinkingnews) August 28, 2018

Trump accuses football players of disrespecting the American flag when he CANT EVEN COLOR IT CORRECTLY what is this world pic.twitter.com/BtduyikEa6 — Rachel P. (@rachel_1267) August 27, 2018

Please send advice to a Trump on how to actually color the American flag. Hint there is one on his lapel. pic.twitter.com/b1WpTeGFlv — Concerned Citizen (@Hog8ter) August 27, 2018

MAGA LOGIC:

OK: Trump can’t even color in the flag correctly

DISRESPECT: Taking a knee to peacefully protest discrimination#weak #sad pic.twitter.com/5FChAaNBaq — KnowWhat EyeMeme (@KnowWhatEyeMeme) August 27, 2018

Trump can’t even color the American flag right. Maybe he was going for another flag, but got confused there too… https://t.co/owb6KkVhrz pic.twitter.com/vVodBGzEEs — Michael P. Hill (@michaelphill) August 27, 2018

Remember that time Trump couldn’t use crayons to color the US flag as well as a kindergartner? That was great 😂 — God 🌈 (@TheGoodGodAbove) August 27, 2018

@realDonaldTrump HE FORGOT TO COLOR THE RUSSIAN FLAG, to which he pledges his greatest allegiance. Here’s the difference Trump. Same colors, different principles. Respect our flag & our laws! pic.twitter.com/1BI8sCOs4O — MER🦋 (@merdlr) August 27, 2018

At some point, someone will notice that by coloring in a blue stripe into the red and white stripes of the US flag today, President Trump was starting to create a Russian Flag. Now that’s what I call a Freudian Slip !

(@davidfrum @jaketapper @joshtpm @BillKristol @jk_rowling) pic.twitter.com/mQaxuLCv1s — Greg McKenna (@Quesobear) August 25, 2018

Damn.. I’m Sweating Harder Than #Trump Trying to Color in the American Flag with a Bunch of School Children out Here #HotAF #MondayMotivation #BeBest 😂 pic.twitter.com/13PqSA8Tax — king.geniius (@KingGeniius) August 27, 2018

The so-called President of the United States has colored his own national flag wrong. …And he lectures others about respecting the flag.#FacePalm pic.twitter.com/l3Q9myPuPp — The Hummingbird 🐦 (@SaysHummingbird) August 25, 2018

Trump couldn’t even color in the American flag correctly. He must have been thinking of the Russian flag instead. pic.twitter.com/qx6jptgoi1 — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) August 25, 2018

Trump fails at coloring the American flag. Earns major kindergarten side-eye: pic.twitter.com/7ZzgjpwWXe — Lorelei Armstrong (@fusepark) August 25, 2018

Earlier in a tweet, he also received flak online for getting the spelling of America wrong.

