Tuesday, August 28, 2018
Donald Trump paints US flag with kids, gets trolled after getting it wrong

President Trump coloured the US flag with one blue stripe, something that doesn't exist on the actual flag. His supporters attempted to claim that there was no proof that he had made the error.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 28, 2018 4:12:06 pm
donald trump, trump flag color, trump miscolour us flag, us flag wrong colour trump, trump memes, trump jokes, indian express, viral news Siting with few kids in the hospital, Trump coloured US flag but instead of red coloured a stripe blue. (Source: Twitter)

For a change it’s not about his policy. Donald Trump faced a lot of flak for allegedly disrespecting the US flag after colouring it wrong!

The US president, his wife, and Secretary of Health and Human Services, Alex Azar, visited a children’s hospital in Ohio, where they coloured US flags with the children. And after he was done, the flag laid out in front of Trump had a stripe coloured blue and Tweeple went crazy because the US flag doesn’t have a single blue stripe on it. All the stripes are only red and white.

The photo shared by Azar on Twitter quickly went viral and people couldn’t stop taking a jibe at him.

While some of his followers tried to argue there was no proof that he coloured the stripe blue, others were quick to furnish proof that he was the one who got it wrong. Some even argued that Trump was trying to colour the flag with the Russian flag’s colours, and that it was only a “Freudian slip”.

Earlier in a tweet, he also received flak online for getting the spelling of America wrong.

