Donald Trump may have to UNBLOCK critics on Twitter now: Twitterati have the last laugh

Donald Trump’s Twitter account @RealDonaldTrump is one of a kind. The US President has shared incomprehensible texts, misspelled words and has been trolled incessantly for almost everything — even his signature and size of hands! It is no secret that Trump has blocked several users on the Internet — including author Stephen King — when they tried to mock him or differed with him on political views. However, on Wednesday (May 23), a US judge in New York ruled that President Donald Trump cannot legally block Twitter users from his account on the social media platform.

Naomi Reice Buchwald, US District Judge in Manhattan, ruled that the President’s account, and those of other government officials accounts were public forums, and that blocking Twitter users for their views violated their right to free speech under the First Amendment of Constitution. This has led to a lot of buzz on social media.

While those, who have been blocked, are tweeting to the President to unblock them, others have thrown a challenge at him to block them. Andy Lassner, the executive producer of The Ellen Show wrote, “Despite a judges ruling today, I’m still blocked by Donald Trump. As a strict constitutionalist and patriot, I hereby demand that the president comply with the court order.” He is just one of the many who have similar complaints.

Read some tweets floating around on social media here.

Despite a judges ruling today, I’m still blocked by Donald Trump. As a strict constitutionalist and patriot, I hereby demand that the president comply with the court order. CC: @JudgeJeanine@JudgeJudy@JudgeReinhold@MikeJudge — andy lassner (@andylassner) May 24, 2018

This is the tweet that made Trump block me. Now the United States District Court rules that the President’s actions were clearly unconstitutional. Unblock me now, @realDonaldTrump. You are not above the law. https://t.co/LatUpnVNb6 — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) May 23, 2018

BREAKING: A Federal judge just ruled that President Trump CAN NOT block people on Twitter for their political views they express to him. Yes, this means that the President broke the law when he blocked my account 10 months ago. This means you Lose Donald!! — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) May 23, 2018

And much like always, there were also some jokes.

I’m holding an #FBRParty to celebrate @realDonaldTrump losing his ability to block people on twitter. First amendment for the win! ❤️ Like

🔵 Retweet

🤗 Comment

😃 I follow back#BlueWaveComing2018#Impeach45#FBR#Resist#FlipItBlue

We are stronger together! — Bodhi Jones (@bodhijones) May 23, 2018

I want to be the kind of person that @realDonaldTrump would block on Twitter — Clayton Headrick (@C_Heady1997) May 24, 2018

Hi @realDonaldTrump! I’m German, so the judge doesn’t mind if you block me. In fact, I hope you’ll block me. Because your Twitter account is like a car crash. It’s gruesome, but you can’t look away. “First Amendment” pic.twitter.com/WjwoPvcqqu — loony (@badgirl_loony) May 24, 2018

.@realDonaldTrump

Doo doo doot doo, dee doot, dee doot

Can’t block this.

Doo doo doo doo, dee doot dee doot

Can’t block this. — John Lurie (@lurie_john) May 23, 2018

The US Department of Justice, which represents Trump in the case, said, “We respectfully disagree with the court’s decision and are considering our next steps.”

