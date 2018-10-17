Donald Trump calls Stormy Daniels ‘Horseface’, Twitterati respond by pointing out grammatical error

Donald Trump faces backlash for calling Stormy Daniels ‘Horseface’. (Source: AP)

Donald Trump celebrated his victory in a defamation lawsuit filed by adult star Stormy Daniels against him by calling her ‘Horseface’. But it backfired in more ways than he might have planned.

Trump tweeted, “‘Federal Judge throws out Stormy Danials lawsuit versus Trump. Trump is entitled to full legal fees.’ @FoxNews Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas. She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con!”

His tweet was criticised by many for being inappropriate. Daniels also responded to the tweet and mocked Trump stating that he has ‘demonstrated his incompetence’.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, may I present your president. In addition to his…umm…shortcomings, he has demonstrated his incompetence, hatred of women and lack of self control on Twitter AGAIN! And perhaps a penchant for bestiality. Game on, Tiny,” she tweeted.

“Federal Judge throws out Stormy Danials lawsuit versus Trump. Trump is entitled to full legal fees.” @FoxNews Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas. She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2018

Ladies and Gentlemen, may I present your president. In addition to his…umm…shortcomings, he has demonstrated his incompetence, hatred of women and lack of self control on Twitter AGAIN! And perhaps a penchant for bestiality. Game on, Tiny. https://t.co/6DpDD5ELtj — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) October 16, 2018

Not only did Trump face backlash for his tweet, but many also pointed out grammatical errors in his tweet. Some also reminded the US president that this was just one part of the lawsuit.

The judge only threw out ONE part of the lawsuit, all the other parts are STILL active !!!! — Karen Scott-Leonard (@ksl123) October 17, 2018

Can you never respond with dignity? — Angela Thomas (@angietho2) October 17, 2018

Agree. You are a total con. — Joey Santiago (@JoeySantiago) October 17, 2018

Wondering what the mistake was? The last line of Trump’s tweet that read, “She knows nothing about me, a total con!” The wrong placement of the punctuation changes the meaning of the sentence. While Trump’s tweet aims to accuse Daniels of being a ‘con’, it can be read as an insult directed at himself. Moreover, the last name of the adult movie star is also spelt wrongly in Trump’s tweet.

@realDonaldTrump, you do realize that you refer to yourself as “a total con,” right? I don’t know if I should send you a thank you letter or an editor. — Sarah I (@SarahIStemen) October 17, 2018

Thanks for confirming what most of us already know. I admire your honesty 😂😂#atotalcon — Ray Earls (@RayEarls) October 17, 2018

Later, Daniels also tweeted about the errors in Trumps Tweet:

I see someone finally made it to chapter 3. Also, can someone please teach Tiny about correct punctuation? We already knew you’re a con, though. #triggeredhim #slowreader #commasarehard — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) October 16, 2018

Trump hasn’t responded to any of the criticisms so far.

