Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Donald Trump calls Stormy Daniels ‘Horseface’, Twitterati respond by pointing out grammatical error

Not only did Donald Trump face backlash for his comment on adult movie star Stormy Daniels but many also pointed out the grammatical errors in his tweet. Moreover, some also reminded the US president that this was just one part of the lawsuit.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 17, 2018 1:01:01 pm

donald trump, donald trump horse face tweet, Stormy Daniels, donald trump funny tweets, Stormy Daniels-Donald Trump case Donald Trump faces backlash for calling Stormy Daniels ‘Horseface’. (Source: AP)

Donald Trump celebrated his victory in a defamation lawsuit filed by adult star Stormy Daniels against him by calling her ‘Horseface’. But it backfired in more ways than he might have planned.

Trump tweeted, “‘Federal Judge throws out Stormy Danials lawsuit versus Trump. Trump is entitled to full legal fees.’ @FoxNews Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas. She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con!”

His tweet was criticised by many for being inappropriate. Daniels also responded to the tweet and mocked Trump stating that he has ‘demonstrated his incompetence’.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, may I present your president. In addition to his…umm…shortcomings, he has demonstrated his incompetence, hatred of women and lack of self control on Twitter AGAIN! And perhaps a penchant for bestiality. Game on, Tiny,” she tweeted.

Not only did Trump face backlash for his tweet, but many also pointed out grammatical errors in his tweet. Some also reminded the US president that this was just one part of the lawsuit.

Wondering what the mistake was? The last line of Trump’s tweet that read,  “She knows nothing about me, a total con!” The wrong placement of the punctuation changes the meaning of the sentence. While Trump’s tweet aims to accuse Daniels of being a ‘con’, it can be read as an insult directed at himself. Moreover, the last name of the adult movie star is also spelt wrongly in Trump’s tweet.

Later, Daniels also tweeted about the errors in Trumps Tweet:

Trump hasn’t responded to any of the criticisms so far.

