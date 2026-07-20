Trump booed at FIFA trophy presentation; video sparks online reactions

US President Donald Trump was met with loud boos from sections of the audience during the FIFA World Cup trophy ceremony at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey Sunday. The incident unfolded before he briefly found himself at the centre of Spain’s title celebrations and was asked to move aside as the players lifted the trophy.
Trump joined FIFA president Gianni Infantino on the pitch following Spain’s 1-0 extra-time victory.
Ahead of the ceremony, Infantino announced that Trump would present the World Cup trophy to the winning captain. As the US president and Infantino walked onto the field, a section of the crowd booed from parts of the stadium, although the reaction subsided once the medal presentation began.
Trump and Infantino handed out medals to players and coaching staff from both finalists before the US President presented the iconic FIFA World Cup trophy to Spain captain Rodri.
Trump initially remained standing among the celebrating players. Moments later, officials gestured for him to move aside so that Spain’s players could take centre stage.
Watch the video here:
Trump just refusing to leave when they’re lifting the trophy.
Infantino desperately trying to get him to move.
Circus. pic.twitter.com/JABUGKUWXm
— Out of Context Football Manager (@nocontextfm1) July 19, 2026
The video has since gone viral, amassing over two million views and a wave of reactions.
“Trump thinks the trophy is part of the executive orders at this point,” a user wrote.
“He’s a complete embarrassment. Just can’t pass up any opportunity to put himself in front of the cameras. Idiot,” added another.
“Dude, just stopped. Enjoy your moment and stop pretending like you were there to hear what they were saying,” another user commented.
“That’s the iconic moment you always see in sports history when the team lifts up the trophy and cannons shoot confetti up in the air. You can’t recapture that moment. Don is just there, absolutely clueless,” a third user reacted.
Spain secured their second FIFA World Cup title after Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in extra time, edging out Argentina in the finals.