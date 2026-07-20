Trump booed at FIFA trophy presentation; video sparks online reactions

US President Donald Trump was met with loud boos from sections of the audience during the FIFA World Cup trophy ceremony at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey Sunday. The incident unfolded before he briefly found himself at the centre of Spain’s title celebrations and was asked to move aside as the players lifted the trophy.

Trump joined FIFA president Gianni Infantino on the pitch following Spain’s 1-0 extra-time victory.

Ahead of the ceremony, Infantino announced that Trump would present the World Cup trophy to the winning captain. As the US president and Infantino walked onto the field, a section of the crowd booed from parts of the stadium, although the reaction subsided once the medal presentation began.