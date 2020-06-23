How Indian netizens reacted after US President Donald Trump’s suspends H-1B visas

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that the government was suspending the issuing of H-1B visas in an attempt to protect local workers facing unemployment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
As the proclamation directly affects a large number of Indian IT professionals, many took to Twitter to express concern over it.
Just read Trump’s decision on immigration visas. That’s HUGE and Shocker. #H1Bvisas
— Keerthi (@TheEndhiran) June 23, 2020
When you realize that you won’t be able to go to India for Diwali. #ImmigrationBan #H1Bvisas pic.twitter.com/Z6oDZ4o8w8
— Nikhil Karkare (@nikhilkarkare8) June 23, 2020
After Namaste Trump event! #H1Bvisas pic.twitter.com/gyVE9cxwJl
— Gurmeet Singh (@SinghGurm33t) June 23, 2020
#H1Bvisas
Meanwhile all the Indian students and employees in US.
pavam pic.twitter.com/H2I0obgOsE
— no 4 (@rt291) June 23, 2020
2 minutes silence for Indians having the American dream..
I’ve always said that stay back and serve your own nation 🇮🇳
I welcome this decision @POTUS @realDonaldTrump #H1Bvisas
— Parth Mehta (@parthdmehta89) June 23, 2020
India govt invest lot of money in Namaste trump 🤔🤔
.
Trump outcome suspend H1B vissa till dec 🤣🤣
— Prateek Mishra (@Prateek79077318) June 23, 2020
India growth story has just begun. All those who could not make decision to return, this is your time now.
Come home, Let’s build India.
— Prashant Pansare (@PrashantPansare) June 23, 2020
#IndianIT folks looking for replacement of #H1Bvisas pic.twitter.com/sBWobTSS6v
— जीशान Zeeshan ذیشان (@zeeshan_plus) June 23, 2020
Google chief Sundar Pichai said he was disappointed by the move. ” Immigration has contributed immensely to America’s economic success, making it a global leader in tech, and also Google the company it is today. Disappointed by today’s proclamation – we’ll continue to stand with immigrants and work to expand opportunity for all,” he tweeted.
Immigration has contributed immensely to America’s economic success, making it a global leader in tech, and also Google the company it is today. Disappointed by today’s proclamation – we’ll continue to stand with immigrants and work to expand opportunity for all.
— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) June 22, 2020
The proclamation that comes into effect on June 24, is expected to also impact and several American and Indian companies who were issued H-1B visas by the US government for the fiscal year 2021 beginning October 1.
H1B visas in the US come under the Immigration and Nationality Act which allows a US employer to employ a foreign national in a speciality occupation.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.