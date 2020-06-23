scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 23, 2020
How Indian netizens reacted after US President Donald Trump’s suspends H-1B visas

As the proclamation directly affects a large number of Indian IT professionals, many took to Twitter to express concern over it

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 23, 2020 6:53:10 pm
H-1B, US President Donald Trump, H-1B visa, US work visa, US work visa ban, #H-1B visa US, Trending news, Indian Express news Trump suspended the issue of H-1B visas in an attempt to protect local workers facing unemployment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that the government was suspending the issuing of H-1B visas in an attempt to protect local workers facing unemployment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the proclamation directly affects a large number of Indian IT professionals, many took to Twitter to express concern over it.

Google chief Sundar Pichai said he was disappointed by the move. ” Immigration has contributed immensely to America’s economic success, making it a global leader in tech, and also Google the company it is today. Disappointed by today’s proclamation – we’ll continue to stand with immigrants and work to expand opportunity for all,” he tweeted.

The proclamation that comes into effect on June 24, is expected to also impact and several American and Indian companies who were issued H-1B visas by the US government for the fiscal year 2021 beginning October 1.

H1B visas in the US come under the Immigration and Nationality Act which allows a US employer to employ a foreign national in a speciality occupation.

