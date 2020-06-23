How Indian netizens reacted after US President Donald Trump’s suspends H-1B visas

Trump suspended the issue of H-1B visas in an attempt to protect local workers facing unemployment amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Trump suspended the issue of H-1B visas in an attempt to protect local workers facing unemployment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that the government was suspending the issuing of H-1B visas in an attempt to protect local workers facing unemployment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the proclamation directly affects a large number of Indian IT professionals, many took to Twitter to express concern over it.

Just read Trump’s decision on immigration visas. That’s HUGE and Shocker. #H1Bvisas — Keerthi (@TheEndhiran) June 23, 2020

When you realize that you won’t be able to go to India for Diwali. #ImmigrationBan #H1Bvisas pic.twitter.com/Z6oDZ4o8w8 — Nikhil Karkare (@nikhilkarkare8) June 23, 2020

#H1Bvisas

Meanwhile all the Indian students and employees in US.

pavam pic.twitter.com/H2I0obgOsE — no 4 (@rt291) June 23, 2020

2 minutes silence for Indians having the American dream.. I’ve always said that stay back and serve your own nation 🇮🇳 I welcome this decision @POTUS @realDonaldTrump #H1Bvisas — Parth Mehta (@parthdmehta89) June 23, 2020

India govt invest lot of money in Namaste trump 🤔🤔

.

Trump outcome suspend H1B vissa till dec 🤣🤣 — Prateek Mishra (@Prateek79077318) June 23, 2020

#H1Bvisas India growth story has just begun. All those who could not make decision to return, this is your time now. Come home, Let’s build India. — Prashant Pansare (@PrashantPansare) June 23, 2020

Google chief Sundar Pichai said he was disappointed by the move. ” Immigration has contributed immensely to America’s economic success, making it a global leader in tech, and also Google the company it is today. Disappointed by today’s proclamation – we’ll continue to stand with immigrants and work to expand opportunity for all,” he tweeted.

Immigration has contributed immensely to America’s economic success, making it a global leader in tech, and also Google the company it is today. Disappointed by today’s proclamation – we’ll continue to stand with immigrants and work to expand opportunity for all. — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) June 22, 2020

The proclamation that comes into effect on June 24, is expected to also impact and several American and Indian companies who were issued H-1B visas by the US government for the fiscal year 2021 beginning October 1.

H1B visas in the US come under the Immigration and Nationality Act which allows a US employer to employ a foreign national in a speciality occupation.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd