Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Watch: Donald Trump asks White House reporter to remove mask, he refuses

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | September 9, 2020 2:52:06 pm
Donald Trump, donald trump Reuters journalist mask viral video, trump asks reporter to remove mask viral video, trending, indian express, indian express newsThe use of face masks has been encouraged by the World Health Organisation to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

A video of US President Donald Trump asking a reporter to remove his mask before asking a question during a news conference at the White House has drawn flak online.

In the video, which has now gone viral on social media, the US President can be heard telling the journalist to remove his mask as he is able to understand him. “You’re very muffled,” Trump told Reuters reporter Jeff Mason. However, Mason declined his request and said he would speak louder in order to make himself more audible.

Mason then goes on to ask about a recent report that alleged Trump disparaged members of the US military who had been captured or killed. “It’s better,” Trump said with a sigh.

Later, Trump complimented another reporter who asked a question without a mask covering his mouth. “You sound so clear as opposed to everybody else, where they refuse,” Trump said, according to a USA Today report.

Watch the video here:

Trump’s remarks have been widely criticised on social media, with many stopping short of calling it bullying tactics. However, many also lauded the journalist for holding his ground and not giving in to the president’s request.

