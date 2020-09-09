Watch: Donald Trump asks White House reporter to remove mask, he refuses

The use of face masks has been encouraged by the World Health Organisation to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

A video of US President Donald Trump asking a reporter to remove his mask before asking a question during a news conference at the White House has drawn flak online.

In the video, which has now gone viral on social media, the US President can be heard telling the journalist to remove his mask as he is able to understand him. “You’re very muffled,” Trump told Reuters reporter Jeff Mason. However, Mason declined his request and said he would speak louder in order to make himself more audible.

Mason then goes on to ask about a recent report that alleged Trump disparaged members of the US military who had been captured or killed. “It’s better,” Trump said with a sigh.

Later, Trump complimented another reporter who asked a question without a mask covering his mouth. “You sound so clear as opposed to everybody else, where they refuse,” Trump said, according to a USA Today report.

Watch the video here:

President Donald Trump asked a @Reuters journalist to take off his face mask while asking a question during the U.S. Labor Day news conference at the White House pic.twitter.com/jB67ulAHlq — Reuters (@Reuters) September 8, 2020

Trump’s remarks have been widely criticised on social media, with many stopping short of calling it bullying tactics. However, many also lauded the journalist for holding his ground and not giving in to the president’s request.

There’s a better way to speak clearly then taking off your entire mask. Just pull it forward a bit and speak that way you still have the mask on and everyone can hear. Or maybe next time bring a magaphone for the people who have trouble hearing. — Bridgette Bell (@BridgetteNRbell) September 8, 2020

Oh no, the horror! Lol — Sandie (@SandieBellz) September 8, 2020

Is he hard-of-hearing? — wieni (@wieni2) September 8, 2020

He was very straightforward with his opinions. — Julian George Oommen (@JGO1969) September 8, 2020

