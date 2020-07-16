scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 16, 2020
COVID19

Donald Trump, daughter Ivanka criticised and mocked on social media after endorsing brand

Donald Trump uploaded a photo of him sitting in the Oval Office with a range of Goya products displayed in front of him on his office desk, smiling widely. Ivanka uploaded a photo of her holding a can of black beans from the same company.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 16, 2020 7:34:40 pm
Many roasted the father-daughter duo online for abusing their position in office and trolled them with memes.

US President Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka, a senior White House advisor, are drawing flak on social media after being photographed endorsing food brand Goya. Many said it was a violation of Code of Federal Regulations given they were endorsing a private brand.

“.@GoyaFoods is doing GREAT,” the president tweeted. “The Radical Left smear machine backfired, people are buying like crazy!”

Later, Trump uploaded a photo of him sitting in the Oval Office with a range of Goya products displayed in front of him on his office desk, smiling widely.

Trump’s promo shoot came a day after his daughter Ivanka posted a photo holding a can of black beans.

“If it’s Goya, it has to be good,” said the post, with a translation in Spanish.

The posts came even as hashtags #Goyaway and #BoycottGoya trended on Twitter after its CEO Robert Unanue commended Trump’s leadership earlier this week. The comments by the CEO of Goya received backlash from consumers, many of whom are hispanic and have been at the receiving end of Trump’s immigration policies.

The two social media posts by the president and his daughter created an uproar online and even late night show hosts mocked the duo for their pictures.

While there was plenty of criticism for Trump, Ivanka’s picture became a template for a meme and even became the subject of photoshop challenge on Reddit.

Walter Shaub, a former director of the US Office of Government Ethics (OGE), wrote in a series of tweets that Ms Trump’s tweet was “clearly a violation of the government’s misuse of position regulation”.

However, a spokesperson for the White House defended the president and his daughter for their endorsement.

“Only the media and the cancel culture movement would criticize Ivanka for showing her personal support for a company that has been unfairly mocked, boycotted and ridiculed for supporting this administration ― one that has consistently fought for and delivered for the Hispanic community,” White House specialty media director Carolina Hurley told The Hill.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 16: Latest News

Advertisement