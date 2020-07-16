Donald Trump, daughter Ivanka criticised and mocked on social media after endorsing brand

Many roasted the father-daughter duo online for abusing their position in office and trolled them with memes. Many roasted the father-daughter duo online for abusing their position in office and trolled them with memes.

US President Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka, a senior White House advisor, are drawing flak on social media after being photographed endorsing food brand Goya. Many said it was a violation of Code of Federal Regulations given they were endorsing a private brand.

“.@GoyaFoods is doing GREAT,” the president tweeted. “The Radical Left smear machine backfired, people are buying like crazy!”

Later, Trump uploaded a photo of him sitting in the Oval Office with a range of Goya products displayed in front of him on his office desk, smiling widely.

Trump’s promo shoot came a day after his daughter Ivanka posted a photo holding a can of black beans.

“If it’s Goya, it has to be good,” said the post, with a translation in Spanish.

The posts came even as hashtags #Goyaway and #BoycottGoya trended on Twitter after its CEO Robert Unanue commended Trump’s leadership earlier this week. The comments by the CEO of Goya received backlash from consumers, many of whom are hispanic and have been at the receiving end of Trump’s immigration policies.

The two social media posts by the president and his daughter created an uproar online and even late night show hosts mocked the duo for their pictures.

While there was plenty of criticism for Trump, Ivanka’s picture became a template for a meme and even became the subject of photoshop challenge on Reddit.

Goya is now married to the Trump brand. I don’t think this is a wise long term strategy for the company. — Wajahat “Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic” Ali (@WajahatAli) July 15, 2020

Trump & the GOP have done more to defend Goya beans against a boycott than they have done to defend our troops against Russian bounties. — Minh Ngo (@minhtngo) July 15, 2020

I’d bet a lot of beans that no one in the Trump family has ever eaten Goya before — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) July 15, 2020

I see Ivanka Trump is advertising canned black beans I’m glad she’s finally found something useful to do — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) July 15, 2020

Ivanka Trump: selfless Civic Leader. Philanthropic visionary. Champion of Women. Lover of beans! — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) July 15, 2020

This family will do ANYTHING to stay at the WH and out of prison, but it’s too late. No amount of political pandering will save Trump. — Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) July 15, 2020

Like father like daughter… the problem is neither one of you has ever tried the products you’re holding in your hands. pic.twitter.com/SFZhKHRImd — Ethan Vosburgh (@antenna_tree) July 15, 2020

Ivanka está loca: pic.twitter.com/8A01WrldBi — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) July 15, 2020

If it’s Goya, it has to be bad.

Si es Goya, tiene que ser malo. pic.twitter.com/jFVazHsJEZ — Juan Escalante (@JuanSaaa) July 15, 2020

just trying something new is all pic.twitter.com/0jMjD6gDYz — Melvin Lima (@manymelvins) July 15, 2020

Walter Shaub, a former director of the US Office of Government Ethics (OGE), wrote in a series of tweets that Ms Trump’s tweet was “clearly a violation of the government’s misuse of position regulation”.

This is an official campaign by the Trump administration to support Goya, making it all the more clear that Ivanka’s tweet was a violation of the misuse of position regulations.https://t.co/8laRqTntat — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) July 15, 2020

Here is further proof that Ivanka’s tweet was done in her official capacity. The administration is pushing Goya in exchange for the endorsement the company’s CEO gave Trump. Whether or not expressly coordinated, Ivanka’s tweet is a part of that effort. It’s an ethics violation. https://t.co/Jbb9123pOM — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) July 15, 2020

However, a spokesperson for the White House defended the president and his daughter for their endorsement.

“Only the media and the cancel culture movement would criticize Ivanka for showing her personal support for a company that has been unfairly mocked, boycotted and ridiculed for supporting this administration ― one that has consistently fought for and delivered for the Hispanic community,” White House specialty media director Carolina Hurley told The Hill.

