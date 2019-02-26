Trump accuses Spike Lee of racism for Oscar speech, Netizens call out the ‘irony’

Toggle Menu
US President Donald Trump created quite a buzz on social media after he accused film-maker Spike Lee of racism. Taking to Twitter, the US president responded to the 61-year-old, who in his acceptance speech at the Oscars, spoke about making a moral choice between love and hate while referring to the 2020 presidential election.

Lee, who won his first competitive Academy Award, best-adapted screenplay, for his film BlacKkKlansman, read from a sheet of notes while giving his acceptance speech. Referring to February as the Black History Month, he spoke about slavery and the hardships the “ancestors” have gone through to build the country.

“Before the world tonight I give praise to our ancestors who built this country into what it is today along with the genocide of its native people.” He then goes on to talk about the upcoming elections and says, “The 2020 presidential election is around the corner. Let’s all mobilise, let’s all be on the right side of history. Make the moral choice between love versus hate.”

Clearly not happy with speech,l Trump Tweeted, “Be nice if Spike Lee could read his notes, or better yet not have to use notes at all, when doing his racist hit on your President, who has done more for African Americans (Criminal Justice Reform, Lowest Unemployment numbers in History, Tax Cuts,etc.) than almost any other Pres!”

However, many found Trump’s tweet ironic and trolled him for it.

Some also called out Trump for failing to congratulate Lee on his first Oscar.

