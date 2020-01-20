Follow Us:
Monday, January 20, 2020

Conor McGregor gets hug from opponent Donald Cerrone’s grandma after win, photo goes viral

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 20, 2020 1:32:49 pm
Conor McGregor, Donald Cerrone, Grandma Cerrone, McGregor v Cerrone, UFC grandma cerrone hug, McGregor hug cerrone grandmother, viral news, indian express Grandma Cerrone’s hug to McGregor became a talking point online. (UFC/Twitter)

Conor McGregor returned to the Octagon with a stunning knockout of Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in just 40 seconds at UFC 246. But it’s not just the speed of his victory that got everyone talking online. After the bout, he hugged Cerrone’s grandmother, and the photo has since gone viral.

After the 31-year-old Irish fighter knocked Cerrone out in less than a minute at the T-mobile Arena in Las Vegas, ‘The Cowboy’s’ grandmother went up to hug her grandson, even interrupting an interview. McGregor stepped in to shake hands and hug Cerrone, and then moved ahead to hug his grandmother as well. She hugged him and even exchanged a few words with McGregor.

UFC’s official handle tweeted out a photo of the moment with a caption, “unbelievable respect”. Cerrone also shared the photo of his grandmother hugging McGregor.

“The lady who taught me how to be a Good Man. She told me it’s easy to walk Tall in the Day light. Now you need to walk Tall in the moonlight,” he wrote.

The moment has since gone viral on social media with some saying “that’s how grandmas are”.

McGregor left Cerrone bloodied just seconds into the fight by ramming his shoulder into his opponent’s face. When they broke from a clinch, the Irishman landed a head kick that had the American wobbling and sent him scrambling back to the cage.

McGregor closed in and rained down strikes as Cerrone covered up, prompting referee Herb Dean to stop the fight after just 40 seconds. McGregor served a six-month suspension and was fined $50,000 for his role in a brawl at the end of his loss to Nurmagomedov. McGregor then claimed that he was retiring from the sport, only to announce his return.

