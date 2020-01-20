Conor McGregor gets hug from opponent Donald Cerrone’s grandma after win, photo goes viral

Grandma Cerrone’s hug to McGregor became a talking point online. (UFC/Twitter) Grandma Cerrone’s hug to McGregor became a talking point online. (UFC/Twitter)

Conor McGregor returned to the Octagon with a stunning knockout of Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in just 40 seconds at UFC 246. But it’s not just the speed of his victory that got everyone talking online. After the bout, he hugged Cerrone’s grandmother, and the photo has since gone viral.

After the 31-year-old Irish fighter knocked Cerrone out in less than a minute at the T-mobile Arena in Las Vegas, ‘The Cowboy’s’ grandmother went up to hug her grandson, even interrupting an interview. McGregor stepped in to shake hands and hug Cerrone, and then moved ahead to hug his grandmother as well. She hugged him and even exchanged a few words with McGregor.

UFC’s official handle tweeted out a photo of the moment with a caption, “unbelievable respect”. Cerrone also shared the photo of his grandmother hugging McGregor.

“The lady who taught me how to be a Good Man. She told me it’s easy to walk Tall in the Day light. Now you need to walk Tall in the moonlight,” he wrote.

The moment has since gone viral on social media with some saying “that’s how grandmas are”.

Watching Cowboy’s grandma and Conor hug just restored my faith in humanity. That was some beautiful stuff right there. ♥️ #UFC246 — HilaryKennedy (@HilaryKennedy) January 19, 2020

… strengthening his MIND, HEART, and SOUL.@Cowboycerrone was a worthy appointment — so much RESPECT and so CLASSY in victory of #Conor to go hug Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone sincerely afterward, and Cerrone’s grandmother, who raised him. — Tony Robbins (@TonyRobbins) January 19, 2020

Cowboy’s grandma goes to hug Conor too. What a peach. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 19, 2020

This was great. Absolutely loved this so much ❤ https://t.co/PyxhV6W9Dl — Brian L. Huerta 🎃 (@bigpunchee) January 20, 2020

Cowboy’s grandma came to hug her bloody grandson during the post-fight interview. Then she gave Conor a hug afterwards. #UFC246 Me: pic.twitter.com/AjbqlCbyu4 — CoronaLime (@_CoronaLime_) January 19, 2020

cowboys grandma coming over to hug conor was the most wholesome thing #UFC246 — IG: @jxvellanos (@jxvellanos) January 19, 2020

Grandma Cerrone is just the best. https://t.co/ZkTwiHxmIz — Big Boy (@Rolland316) January 20, 2020

It’s SO good to see this side of @TheNotoriousMMA once again. The rivalry is fun and all, and it made him a a tonof money, but in the end, #respect, #love and #Competition is all that matters. Good to have him back! #McGregorVsCowboy #UFC246 — WhatDoIKnow (@WhatDo_I_Know) January 19, 2020

The amount of respect in this video 🙏🏼 https://t.co/EkVLl59H4v — •No more nice guy• (@DanielEstradax5) January 20, 2020

Hugging the grandma of the foe you just laid low. Sometimes….just sometimes….this sport is good. https://t.co/hNn2eeQaTo — Eddie Doty (@Kirbydotmatrix) January 20, 2020

McGregor left Cerrone bloodied just seconds into the fight by ramming his shoulder into his opponent’s face. When they broke from a clinch, the Irishman landed a head kick that had the American wobbling and sent him scrambling back to the cage.

McGregor closed in and rained down strikes as Cerrone covered up, prompting referee Herb Dean to stop the fight after just 40 seconds. McGregor served a six-month suspension and was fined $50,000 for his role in a brawl at the end of his loss to Nurmagomedov. McGregor then claimed that he was retiring from the sport, only to announce his return.

