NASA astronaut shares never-before-seen Milky Way galaxy photo taken from ISS Cupola

NASA astronaut Don Pettit shared one of the most remarkable images of the Milky Way, which was possible with a specialised camera setup and advanced star-tracking technology.
In an X post, Pettit shared that the image is part of a newly released archive containing 1.2 million RAW image files collected during a recent mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS).
Taken from the ISS Cupola, the station’s iconic observation module with seven panoramic windows overlooking Earth and space, the photograph offers a clear view of the Milky Way.
To capture the shot, Pettit used a Nikon Z9 camera fitted with a 15 mm Arri Zeiss lens at a wide-open T1.8 aperture, allowing more light to reach the camera’s sensor during the exposure. The setup also incorporated a custom sidereal tracking drive designed to compensate for the ISS’s rapid movement around Earth.
“I finally have all 1.2 million raw image files from my latest mission to ISS! Here is a sample of one of my favorite Milky Way photos, taken from the Cupola with Nikon Z9, Arri Zeiss 15mm lens, T1.8 with custom sidereal drive that cancelled out star motion relative to our orbit,” he Pettit on X.
See here:
I finally have all 1.2 million raw image files from my latest mission to ISS! Here is a sample of one of my favorite Milky Way photos, taken from the Cupola with Nikon Z9, Arri Zeiss 15mm lens, T1.8 with custom sidereal drive that cancelled out star motion relative to our orbit. pic.twitter.com/Sjm4UFgOs6
— Don Pettit (@astro_Pettit) July 31, 2026
The post has since gone viral, amassing over six million views and a wave of reactions. “This is likely one of the most historic photographs ever taken by a human. I mean that literally. We are looking at places and events in our galaxy that occurred up to 1 million years ago. And the galaxies beyond are scenes that were generated over 10B years ago,” a user wrote.
“Stunning. It makes Earth look so small. A little less blur from the lights on Earth would’ve been perfect, but that’s impossible. This would be an awesome poster or a large hanging tapestry,” another user commented. “These photos will become treasured artifacts as the years go by… from a time just as we were finally learning how to live off our home planet. Thank you for doing this,” a third user reacted