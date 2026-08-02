NASA astronaut shares never-before-seen Milky Way galaxy photo taken from ISS Cupola

NASA astronaut Don Pettit shared one of the most remarkable images of the Milky Way, which was possible with a specialised camera setup and advanced star-tracking technology.

In an X post, Pettit shared that the image is part of a newly released archive containing 1.2 million RAW image files collected during a recent mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Taken from the ISS Cupola, the station’s iconic observation module with seven panoramic windows overlooking Earth and space, the photograph offers a clear view of the Milky Way.

To capture the shot, Pettit used a Nikon Z9 camera fitted with a 15 mm Arri Zeiss lens at a wide-open T1.8 aperture, allowing more light to reach the camera’s sensor during the exposure. The setup also incorporated a custom sidereal tracking drive designed to compensate for the ISS’s rapid movement around Earth.