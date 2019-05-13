Domestic dog lets wild bear eat trash in exchange for bones

Toggle Menu
In a series of tweet, which has now gone viral, the Twitter user Jesse Neon goes on to explain the hilarious exchange between the two animals.

“My idiot furry son has one job at night — bork at things and make them go away. Easy, right?” he tweeted.

While most people expect their dogs to guard, it is not something that canines will always do, especially when a treat is in question. Which is exactly what a dog owner found out when he realised that his dog was being bribed by a wild bear. “My idiot furry son has one job at night — bark at things and make them go away. Easy, right?” he tweeted along with pictures of his pet while explaining how it had managed to do exactly the opposite.

“However, a bear has learned that my furry son can be bought. This is the third time he’s been gifted deer bones in exchange for being allowed access to my trash, and he keeps doing it,” he added. In a series of tweet, which has now gone viral, the Twitter user Jesse Neon goes on to explain the hilarious exchange between the two animals.

The tweet, which was liked over 3 lakh times, was flooded with many clearly impressed with the dog and the bear.

