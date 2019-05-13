Domestic dog lets wild bear eat trash in exchange for bones

While most people expect their dogs to guard, it is not something that canines will always do, especially when a treat is in question. Which is exactly what a dog owner found out when he realised that his dog was being bribed by a wild bear. “My idiot furry son has one job at night — bark at things and make them go away. Easy, right?” he tweeted along with pictures of his pet while explaining how it had managed to do exactly the opposite.

“However, a bear has learned that my furry son can be bought. This is the third time he’s been gifted deer bones in exchange for being allowed access to my trash, and he keeps doing it,” he added. In a series of tweet, which has now gone viral, the Twitter user Jesse Neon goes on to explain the hilarious exchange between the two animals.

My idiot furry son has one job at night – bork at things and make them go away. Easy, right? HOWEVER, a bear has learned that my furry son can be bought. This is the THIRD TIME he’s been gifted deer bones in exchange for being allowed access to my trash, AND HE KEEPS DOING IT. pic.twitter.com/6NOKiFNLgm — Jesse ‘Writer, Not Writer*’ Jordan (@JesseNeon) May 8, 2019

Although I basically handed my dog this position of power, it’s become very clear that he has no idea how to actually do the job properly; now not only do I have to clean up a huge mess, I see him putting his own self-interest first. Clearly, I have no choice but to impeach him. — Jesse ‘Writer, Not Writer*’ Jordan (@JesseNeon) May 8, 2019

Just so I don’t have to repeat it any more, doggo’s name is Brickleberry but he answers to Brick. He’s a mastiff/hound mutt with some beagle in him, and he is the best boi. His mom died days after he was born, so I raised him by hand. He is great with kids and apparently bears. — Jesse ‘Writer, Not Writer*’ Jordan (@JesseNeon) May 9, 2019

I -have- to turn off notifications for this thread, but I’ll leave you all with one final reminder that black bears are a nuisance in northern Ontario and not typically a threat, meaning Brick is very much not likely to get eaten. If he was, I wouldn’t let him sleep outside. pic.twitter.com/I1gtj5iXuU — Jesse ‘Writer, Not Writer*’ Jordan (@JesseNeon) May 9, 2019

The tweet, which was liked over 3 lakh times, was flooded with many clearly impressed with the dog and the bear.

He protecc

He attacc

But sometimes he prefer to snacc — Amanda (@AmandaaaYG) May 8, 2019

That is some Honey Heist style diplomacy and I am here for it. Now I want to know what type of hat this criminal bear wears. — CeramicOwlbear (@CeramicOwlbear) May 8, 2019

This just sounds like you’re not paying him enough. If the bear is offering a better deal, you can’t blame him for taking it. Capitalism. — Erin (@ErinandEmmainFL) May 8, 2019

So would you call this… BriBEARy? — PERCI【パーシー】🐺 (@Hanimetion) May 9, 2019

this dog is innocent. no collusion. — The Warax. 🦛💨 (@iAmTheWarax) May 8, 2019