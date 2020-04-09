After reports of dolphins in Venice, people joke about other comebacks due to lockdowns

From TV shows to extinct animals, people have been listing various things that have returned or could return in wake of coronavirus lockdown. From TV shows to extinct animals, people have been listing various things that have returned or could return in wake of coronavirus lockdown.

As reports stream in of wild animals allegedly returning to their habitats and thriving due to lower human activity, people have started coming up with memes and jokes about other things that have returned as nations enforce lockdowns.

Referring to the reports that claimed dolphins have returned to the canals of Venice due to lower human activity, people across the world are coming up with bizarre things that have made a comeback in their own home nations.

From dinosaurs to retired sports personalities and even exes, people across the world have come up with some hilarious posts:

Dolphins have returned to Italy Meanwhile in my messages: pic.twitter.com/LWLRMzBWaD — 🪐🦆 (@Albertowtf_) April 9, 2020

Dolphins have returned to Italy.

Meanwhile in sewing kits: pic.twitter.com/nN9oKOkaGt — Lavash Life 🇦🇲 (@LavashLife) April 9, 2020

Dolphins have returned in Italy due to #COVIDー19 Meanwhile in Bermuda Triangle: pic.twitter.com/2alJckRgzP — Astronomia (@thatbackbencher) April 9, 2020

The World : Dolphins are returning to Italy .

Meanwhile in Japan : pic.twitter.com/FV9QF07hZb — Prathamesh Kharat (@ImPrathamesh786) April 8, 2020

Dolphins are coming back in Italy. Meanwhile Russia : pic.twitter.com/eTTV83CxjK — Abhirup Dutta (@dottobabu) April 8, 2020

Dolphins are returning in Italy.

Meanwhile in DC: pic.twitter.com/IcExrifYUg — k (@xsrkbatfan) April 8, 2020

Dolphins return to Italy,

Meanwhile in Poland: pic.twitter.com/1BDqvcucK1 — Ceku Balım 🎮 (@Leiadis) April 8, 2020

Dolphins:- return back in Italy

meanwhile while in India pic.twitter.com/9qHEGhawPS — Ichigo A Panchal ❂ (@Amitabhamilabha) April 7, 2020

*Dolphins have returned to Italy* Meanwhile in Barcelona pic.twitter.com/0huqEelK4Q — Ali (Retired) (@dustedAli) April 6, 2020

#COVID19

Italy: dolphins start to return

Meanwhile in Wales: pic.twitter.com/yWR5LTbunT — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Charlie ydw i 🏳️‍🌈 (@CharlieYdwI) April 6, 2020

This is not the first social media trend that has emerged from the lockdown. Earlier, when photos of Himachal Pradesh’s Dhauladhar range that are now visible from various places in Punjab went viral, that also sparked jokes about things people could ‘see’ thanks to cleaner air.

Given most of the cities of the world are under lockdowns to curtail the spread of the coronavirus, there has been a major drop in pollution levels. Some of world’s most polluted cities have been breathing cleaner air as all major human activity has virtually come to a standstill.

