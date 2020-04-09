Follow Us:
After reports of dolphins in Venice, people joke about other comebacks due to lockdowns

People are sharing various things that they claim have made a comeback due to lower human activity as cities across the world enforce lockdowns to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

As reports stream in of wild animals allegedly returning to their habitats and thriving due to lower human activity, people have started coming up with memes and jokes about other things that have returned as nations enforce lockdowns.

Referring to the reports that claimed dolphins have returned to the canals of Venice due to lower human activity, people across the world are coming up with bizarre things that have made a comeback in their own home nations.

From dinosaurs to retired sports personalities and even exes, people across the world have come up with some hilarious posts:

This is not the first social media trend that has emerged from the lockdown. Earlier, when photos of Himachal Pradesh’s Dhauladhar range that are now visible from various places in Punjab went viral, that also sparked jokes about things people could ‘see’ thanks to cleaner air.

Given most of the cities of the world are under lockdowns to curtail the spread of the coronavirus, there has been a major drop in pollution levels. Some of world’s most polluted cities have been breathing cleaner air as all major human activity has virtually come to a standstill.

