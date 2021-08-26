Watch: Dolphins impress paddleboarders with spontaneous show at Swanage Bay

Dolphins are known to be highly social mammals of the sea, and a bunch of them recently put up quite a show for some surprised and delighted humans.

The curious bunch of spectators gasped and cheered as the dolphins jumped out and dove right back into the blue waters at Swanage Bay off the coast of southern England.

The clip was filmed by Philip Palmer of Pierhead Watersports and originally posted on Facebook. “It was recorded on a ringo session when the children were being towed along,” Palmer told Storyful, the Q13Fox reported. “When the dolphins started to play with the ringo we stopped and they put on a once-in-a-lifetime show for our clients.”

Since being shared online, the 42-second clip has been flooded with netizens quite amused with the impromptu show by the dolphins.

“What a different and amazing way to see the coast and the wildlife. Fantastic,” write a user while another wrote that they wished to witness the act in real life.