scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 26, 2021
Must Read

Watch: Dolphins impress paddleboarders with spontaneous show at Swanage Bay

Since being shared online, the 42-second clip has been flooded with netizens quite amused with the show by the dolphins.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 26, 2021 8:27:15 pm
Dolphins, Dolphin performance off English Coast, impromptu performance by dolphins, viral video, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express newsThe clip was filmed by Philip Palmer of Pierhead Watersports and originally posted on Facebook.

Dolphins are known to be highly social mammals of the sea, and a bunch of them recently put up quite a show for some surprised and delighted humans.

The curious bunch of spectators gasped and cheered as the dolphins jumped out and dove right back into the blue waters at Swanage Bay off the coast of southern England.

ALSO READ |More sightings of humpback dolphins off Mumbai, but expert not surprised

The clip was filmed by Philip Palmer of Pierhead Watersports and originally posted on Facebook. “It was recorded on a ringo session when the children were being towed along,” Palmer told Storyful, the Q13Fox reported. “When the dolphins started to play with the ringo we stopped and they put on a once-in-a-lifetime show for our clients.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Since being shared online, the 42-second clip has been flooded with netizens quite amused with the impromptu show by the dolphins.

ALSO READ |Watch: The shocking moment a dolphin leaps out of water to bite a six-year-old’s hand

“What a different and amazing way to see the coast and the wildlife. Fantastic,” write a user while another wrote that they wished to witness the act in real life.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 26: Latest News

Advertisement