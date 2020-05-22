Missing interactions, dolphins in Australia start giving more ‘gifts’ to volunteers

Though dolphins usually display giving behaviour, a 29-year-old male dolphin named Mystique’s giving behaviour as increased during the pandemic. (Facebook/ Barnacles Cafe and Dolphin Feeding) Though dolphins usually display giving behaviour, a 29-year-old male dolphin named Mystique’s giving behaviour as increased during the pandemic. (Facebook/ Barnacles Cafe and Dolphin Feeding)

A pod of dolphins in Australia has reportedly started bringing an array of gifts to volunteers who feed them and it’s believed to be a result of them missing interactions with humans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The humpback dolphins usually mingle with visitors at the Barnacles Cafe and Dolphin Feeding at the Tin Can Bay in Queensland.

However, as the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown implemented to curb its spread restricted the number of people who visited, the dolphins began bringing more ‘gifts’ from the sea for volunteers.

While dolphins usually display this behaviour, feeding volunteer Lyn McPherson told ABC News that 29-year-old male dolphin named Mystique’s giving behaviour as increased during the pandemic.

According to the report, Mystique has so far brought sponges, barnacle-covered bottles, timber, wood and fragments of coral to the volunteers in the recent weeks.

The cafe posted several pictures of the dolphins and their gifts.

“The pod has been bringing us regular gifts, showing us how much they’re missing the public interaction and attention,” they wrote in the post.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Since being shared, the post has so far got over 10,000 likes with more than 200 people commenting on it

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd