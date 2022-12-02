scorecardresearch
Dolphin entangled in mass of nylon rope rescued by passing boat. Watch

A video of the rescue operation was shared on Instagram by the page Good News Movement and it has more than 7.14 lakh views.

It is heartbreaking to see the destruction caused by humans to wildlife and the environment. Marine life faces the brunt of environmental degradation as waste and plastic end up in the sea, endangering the life of aquatic animals. In a kind-hearted gesture, a dolphin that got entangled in a mass of nylon rope was rescued by boaters who saw the mammal struggling in the sea.

A video of the rescue operation was shared on Instagram by the page Good News Movement Thursday. It shows a man cutting the nylon rope that had entangled the dolphin, which is gasping for air. The dolphin tries to bite the man as he cuts the rope from its fins. The man is able to cut off the ropes and plastic waste attached to them. The aquatic mammal swims away in relief after breaking free from the nylon ropes.

“Dolphin Rescue: A massive well done to the conscientious boaters who found and released this dolphin from the entangled mass of nylon rope it had gotten trapped in! Wildlife rescue in practice!” says the caption of the video. The video is credited to marinebiologymalta.

Watch the clip below:

The clip has received more than 7.14 lakh views since being posted. Netizens expressed gratitude towards the men who rescued the dolphin.

“We made the mess and we have to clean the mess,” commented a user. “How difficult is this to watch ? We are responsible for all this crap in the oceans that is their home. However, well done and thank you for the people who rescued him,” said another. “I love how he calms down at the end when he realizes he is going to be saved. Dolphins are magic,” posted a third.

