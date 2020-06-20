This friendship between a dolphin and dog is melting hearts on the Internet

The unusual friendship delighted many on the internet. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Ken) The unusual friendship delighted many on the internet. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Ken)

An unusual friendship between a dog and a dolphin is making the rounds on the Internet and netizens cannot seem to get enough of it. Several pictures of Gunner the dog and his friend Delta the dolphin are now viral.

Recently, Twitter user Ken shared a picture of the two meeting after a while. The picture showed the golden retriever licking his friend.

After the picture was shared by many users, a popular twitter account ‘We Rate Dogs’ revealed that Delta, who lives at the Dolphin Research Centre in Florida, has been friends with the dog since he was a puppy.

The research centre also recently shared a throwback picture of Gunner and Delta when they were 8 weeks and 4-years-old respectively.

The unusual friendship delighted many on the Internet. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Oh my this is beautiful 🥰 — Trudy Woods (@TrudyWo11391037) June 19, 2020

That dog and dolphin will be more famous then I will ever be… — CHUCK (@RealGnarlyChuck) June 18, 2020

This *is* important news. — Chad Concelmo (@Chad_Concelmo) June 18, 2020

Kindness amongst a vile world — Jude (@JudeEfc) June 19, 2020

I hope all the animals survive a nuclear war or whatever wipes the humans out — probably showering (@JacobBuckner18) June 18, 2020

So beautiful 💙 — Prancer530 (@PrancerPaw) June 19, 2020

Dogs are realizing that humans suck so they’re looking for new best friends 😔 — will 🌹🏳️🌈🍷 (@31WA) June 18, 2020

They’re better at being people than we are. — Jason Small (@jsmall74) June 17, 2020

Next thing ya know: pic.twitter.com/xCUsXPCOeZ — Colin Phang (@cphangcolin) June 18, 2020

More like this pic.twitter.com/EziZZ2wSn3 — Ok really (@hamlinz_sus) June 18, 2020

