scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 20, 2020
COVID19

This friendship between a dolphin and dog is melting hearts on the Internet

The viral picture show Gunner the dog licking his friend Delta, a dolphin

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 20, 2020 3:07:33 pm
Dolphin and Dog, Dolphin and Dog friendship, unusual friendship, Trending news, Indian Express news The unusual friendship delighted many on the internet. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Ken)

An unusual friendship between a dog and a dolphin is making the rounds on the Internet and netizens cannot seem to get enough of it. Several pictures of Gunner the dog and his friend Delta the dolphin are now viral.

Recently, Twitter user Ken shared a picture of the two meeting after a while. The picture showed the golden retriever licking his friend.

After the picture was shared by many users, a popular twitter account ‘We Rate Dogs’ revealed that Delta, who lives at the Dolphin Research Centre in Florida, has been friends with the dog since he was a puppy.

The research centre also recently shared a throwback picture of Gunner and Delta when they were 8 weeks and 4-years-old respectively.

The unusual friendship delighted many on the Internet. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 20: Latest News

Advertisement