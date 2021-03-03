scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Dolly Parton sings ‘vaccine’ version of ‘Jolene’ before taking Moderna dose

The 75-year-old re-imagined her popular single "Jolene" to inspire those who are eligible to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 3, 2021 1:59:26 pm
Dolly Parton, Moderna vaccination video, Jolene song, Dolly Parton Moderna vaccination video, Dolly Parton vaccination song, Dolly Parton Jolene song vaccine version, Jolene vaccine version, Dolly Parton covid-19 vaccination video, COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 vaccination drive, US, Tennessee, Trending news, Indian Express news.The vaccine version of Parton’s hit single “Jolene” impressed many on the internet.

Country star Dolly Parton got her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and urged her fans to follow her example by reimagining her hit song, “Jolene”.

The 75-year-old sang her popular single by replacing the words “Jolene” with “vaccine” to inspire others to get vaccinated.

Before taking the vaccine shot at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center on March 2, Parton sang: “Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, I’m begging of you; please don’t hesitate.”

“Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine,” she wrote while sharing the video on her Twitter handle.

Take a look here:

Parton took the vaccine developed by Moderna, for whom she is credited with donating 1 million dollars for their early stage-trials.

“I just want to say to all of you cowards out there – don’t be such a chicken squat. Get out there and get your shot,” the Grammy-winning musician said further in the video.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

