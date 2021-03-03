Dolly Parton sings ‘vaccine’ version of ‘Jolene’ before taking Moderna dose

The vaccine version of Parton’s hit single “Jolene” impressed many on the internet.

Country star Dolly Parton got her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and urged her fans to follow her example by reimagining her hit song, “Jolene”.

The 75-year-old sang her popular single by replacing the words “Jolene” with “vaccine” to inspire others to get vaccinated.

Before taking the vaccine shot at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center on March 2, Parton sang: “Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, I’m begging of you; please don’t hesitate.”

“Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine,” she wrote while sharing the video on her Twitter handle.

Take a look here:

Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine. @VUMChealth pic.twitter.com/38kJrDzLqC — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 2, 2021

Parton took the vaccine developed by Moderna, for whom she is credited with donating 1 million dollars for their early stage-trials.

“I just want to say to all of you cowards out there – don’t be such a chicken squat. Get out there and get your shot,” the Grammy-winning musician said further in the video.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

You are a National treasure, Dolly Parton!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 2, 2021

I got the moderna shot and tell everyone it’s my Dolly shot😍😍😍 — Lynn Rucker (@LynnRucker8) March 2, 2021

Dolly is always doing the Lord’s work! — Wednesday Addams (@LolaStarshine) March 3, 2021

She wore her vaccine outfit! — Martha Skitt (@mhskitt) March 2, 2021

She’s soooo funny omg 😂😂😂 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 2, 2021

“Don’t be such a chicken squat!” -Public health messaging from the one and only, Dolly Parton. (She should be the global spokesperson for #Covid19 vaccination) — Isaac Bogoch (@BogochIsaac) March 3, 2021

