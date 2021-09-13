Chicken feet shoes and worm dress: How Doja Cat’s MTV VMA outfits inspired a meme fest online

Grammy-winning artist Doja Cat, who has gained massive popularity with her music, seems to have left her fans quite confused with the outfits she wore at the MTV Video Music Awards.

When the “Kiss Me More” singer flaunted Thom Browne’s dress from the designer’s Spring 2018 collection and admitted that she looked looking like a worm, it was just the bait netizens needed to start a meme fest on social media. However, it was not only her “worm” outfit but also more equally bizarre looks paired with a chair hat and chicken-feet shoes.

“I look like a worm. That’s dope. I never thought I’d be dressed as a worm while accepting an award,” the singer said. “Anyway, I love you. Thank you, VMAs! Thank you, MTV!”

The “worm” outfit, “chair” headpiece and chicken-feet shoes, gave enough fodder to netizens to come up with hilarious memes and jokes.

While some compared the outfits to the fictional character ‘Super Battle Droid’, others thought the American rapper’s dress looked like a croissant. Here, take a look at some of the best memes shared online:

Doja cat saying she never expected to accept an award in a worm costume. I’d vote as the most fun moment of the #VMAs so far.

Got a huge laugh 😂 pic.twitter.com/wXkn5J5xYG — reconnecting creative🌼 find your way back🧡 (@yessy_chav) September 13, 2021

doja cat at the 2021 vmas pic.twitter.com/GFh00WfxGS — max⸆⸉ (@invisibleeswift) September 13, 2021

Let’s talk about how dojacat Served jaw dropping Lewks!! 😮 At the #VMAs pic.twitter.com/cnN5O6iKcm — Jav0ne (@jav_ellis) September 13, 2021

can we talk about all the art doja cat brought to the vmas… she treated it like it was the met gala pic.twitter.com/6UyOgKGwy5 — mae (@dojas420) September 13, 2021

I swear 😂 doja cat just sets herself up for these meme pages to eat her alive 🤭 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/W0oO4Libc8 — Jav0ne (@jav_ellis) September 13, 2021