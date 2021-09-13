scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, September 13, 2021
Must Read

Chicken feet shoes and worm dress: How Doja Cat’s MTV VMA outfits inspired a meme fest online

Doja Cat flaunted Thom Browne's dress from the designer's Spring 2018 collection at MTV VMAs 2021 and admitted that she looked looking like a worm. And that was just the beginning.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
September 13, 2021 1:49:21 pm
VMA, VMA Doja cat outfits, VMA doja cat outfits viral memes, doja cat outfits at VMA triggers meme fest online, trending, indian express, indian express newsThe "worm" outfit, "chair" headpiece and chicken-feet shoes, were enough fodder for netizens to come up with hilarious memes and jokes.

Grammy-winning artist Doja Cat, who has gained massive popularity with her music, seems to have left her fans quite confused with the outfits she wore at the MTV Video Music Awards.

When the “Kiss Me More” singer flaunted Thom Browne’s dress from the designer’s Spring 2018 collection and admitted that she looked looking like a worm, it was just the bait netizens needed to start a meme fest on social media. However, it was not only her “worm” outfit but also more equally bizarre looks paired with a chair hat and chicken-feet shoes.

“I look like a worm. That’s dope. I never thought I’d be dressed as a worm while accepting an award,” the singer said. “Anyway, I love you. Thank you, VMAs! Thank you, MTV!”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The “worm” outfit, “chair” headpiece and chicken-feet shoes, gave enough fodder to netizens to come up with hilarious memes and jokes.

ALSO READ |‘Gold hair’: Mexican rapper goes viral after getting gold chain hooks implanted into scalp

While some compared the outfits to the fictional character ‘Super Battle Droid’, others thought the American rapper’s dress looked like a croissant. Here, take a look at some of the best memes shared online:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 13: Latest News

Advertisement