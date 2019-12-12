Follow Us:
Saturday, December 28, 2019

Pups at polls: As UK votes, #Dogsatpollingstations trends on social media

Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson too took part in the election tradition and shared a picture of his pet along with a caption that read, "Folks, today is the day. Vote Conservative to get Brexit done."

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 12, 2019 8:22:33 pm
uk elections, Brexit, #dogsatpollingstations, UK voting, uk voting tweets, Boris Johnson, Boris Johnson dog, Using hashtag #dogsatpollingstations, many voters took to social media to share pictures of their pets outside polling booths.

Yet again, the quirky tradition of clicking pictures of dogs outside polling stations has caught up with voters in the UK, which went to elections for the third time in four years.

ALSO READ | BBC show gets photobombed by dog riding pillion on bike

As millions of people stepped out on Thursday to cast their franchise, which will decide who among their leaders would solve the Brexit muddle, many were accompanied by their pooches at the polling booths.

Using hashtag #dogsatpollingstations, many voters took to social media to share pictures of their pets outside polling booths. Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson too took part in the election tradition and shared a picture of his pet along with a caption that read, “Folks, today is the day. Vote Conservative to get Brexit done.”

While many tweeted pictures of their pets, others urged people to go out and vote. “Loki unimpressed at the miserable December weather! If the pooches made it, make sure you vote too,” read one of the many tweets shared along with the trending hashtag.

While Johnson aims to take Britain out of the European Union by January 31, Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn has promised another referendum on Brexit.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 27: Latest News

Advertisement