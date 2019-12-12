Pups at polls: As UK votes, #Dogsatpollingstations trends on social media

Using hashtag #dogsatpollingstations, many voters took to social media to share pictures of their pets outside polling booths. Using hashtag #dogsatpollingstations, many voters took to social media to share pictures of their pets outside polling booths.

Yet again, the quirky tradition of clicking pictures of dogs outside polling stations has caught up with voters in the UK, which went to elections for the third time in four years.

As millions of people stepped out on Thursday to cast their franchise, which will decide who among their leaders would solve the Brexit muddle, many were accompanied by their pooches at the polling booths.

Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson too took part in the election tradition and shared a picture of his pet along with a caption that read, "Folks, today is the day. Vote Conservative to get Brexit done."

While many tweeted pictures of their pets, others urged people to go out and vote. “Loki unimpressed at the miserable December weather! If the pooches made it, make sure you vote too,” read one of the many tweets shared along with the trending hashtag.

While Johnson aims to take Britain out of the European Union by January 31, Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn has promised another referendum on Brexit.

#dogsatpollingstations it may be raining but Millie is proud to have her bark heard this Christmas #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/kpInkEJhyz — Sewing Loon (@Sewingloon) December 12, 2019

Just voted with our (now retired) assistance dog Wallis. She’d vote with both her head and her heart (and being a Labrador probably her stomach) 🧀 💚 #VoteGreen2019 #DogsAtPollingStations pic.twitter.com/AeCnWvAq8D — Jonathan Bartley (@jon_bartley) December 12, 2019

Hercules knows who to vote for #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/qaQ0CIpacN — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) December 12, 2019

Today is so incredibly important, please get out there and vote. 🌹#dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/wLLDGVvmrj — Michael Johnson (@parrotboy) December 12, 2019

This is Hester. She’s only 3 months old, so she’s too young to vote, but she wants you all of you to go out and vote on her behalf #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/ccCF8OlUuX — Henry Allingham (@Henry_Allingham) December 12, 2019

Loki unimpressed at the miserable December weather! If the pooches made it, make sure you vote too #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/RofZ0zt3gv — Lewis Coughlan 🔶 (@lewiscoughlan) December 12, 2019

