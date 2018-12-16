This photo of dogs waiting for homeless man outside hospital entrance is melting hearts online

‘Dogs are man’s best friend’ is not just a mere saying, and this post going viral will make you believe it even more. Recently, when a homeless man in Brazil was admitted in a hospital, staff realised that he wasn’t alone. Yes, as he was getting treated, four dogs patiently kept waiting at the door! The heartwarming scene grabbed the attention of a nurse, who then posted the photo on Facebook and since then has melted hearts of lakhs of people online.

Cris Mamprim from Brazil took to Facebook to narrate the whole incident, “At the hospital in which I work, at 3 am, while [their] owner – a street dweller – was being answered, his companions waited at the door,” the translated post, written originally in Portuguese, read.

Identifying the homeless man named César, she added, “A simple person, without luxury, who depends on help to overcome the hunger, the cold, the pain, the evils of the world, has by his side the best companions, and the exchange is reciprocal.”

Staffs at Hospital Regional Alto Vale in Brazil bore witness to the touching scene and later invited the patient’s furry friends inside and offered food to him, which the nurse said he saved for them.

According to Business Insider, he admitted that he often forgoes food for himself to ensure the pups in company stay well fed. “They are all well taken care of and chubby,” Mamprim told The Dodo. “Seeing them like that, waiting at the door, only shows how much they are cared for and loved.”

With nearly 80,000 shares on the social media platform, at the time of writing, people couldn’t stop showering love on the dogs and the man for taking care of them.