Watch: Dog realises he’s being fed invisible treats, its reaction has netizens in splits

Time and again, various social media challenges involving animals have encouraged pet parents to try them on their own pooches. However, a dog’s reaction to the ongoing ‘invisible’ food trend seems to have topped it all.

A clip, which was shared on the Facebook page Woof Woof, features a person pretending to give treats to the dog. While, the first two times, the canine tries to eat the “food”, however, the third time, it understands that it is being fooled.

“You dare to insult my intelligence hooman,” read the caption of the video, which concluded with the dog growling and looking visibly angry when the empty hand is extended towards him.

Liked over 3 lakh times, the undated video has been flooded with netizens empathising with the dog.

“Poor baby. Invisible treats r not good. He was having a natural born fit. Don’t tease him like that,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

Have you tried this challenge with your pet?