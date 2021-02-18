scorecardresearch
Thursday, February 18, 2021
Watch: Dog realises he’s being fed invisible treats, its reaction has netizens in splits

The dog's angry reaction led to many comments. 'Poor baby. Invisible treats are not good. Don't tease him like that,' read one.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 18, 2021 2:25:08 pm
dog, dog fed invisible air, invisible food challenge, twitter challenge, tiktok challenge, dog's reaction viral video, funny dog, trending, indian express, indian express newsLiked over 3 lakh times, the undated video has been flooded with netizens empathising with the dog.

Time and again, various social media challenges involving animals have encouraged pet parents to try them on their own pooches. However, a dog’s reaction to the ongoing ‘invisible’ food trend seems to have topped it all.

A clip, which was shared on the Facebook page Woof Woof, features a person pretending to give treats to the dog. While, the first two times, the canine tries to eat the “food”, however, the third time, it understands that it is being fooled.

“You dare to insult my intelligence hooman,” read the caption of the video, which concluded with the dog growling and looking visibly angry when the empty hand is extended towards him.

Watch the video here:

“Poor baby. Invisible treats r not good. He was having a natural born fit. Don’t tease him like that,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

Have you tried this challenge with your pet?

