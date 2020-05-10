Moody kitty didn’t want to be in this doggo family portrait. Here’s what happened next. Watch

The video shows one of the dog putting its paws on the feline after she tries to shimmy away from the frame. The video shows one of the dog putting its paws on the feline after she tries to shimmy away from the frame.

Feline and canine friendships are not new on the Internet and videos of their antics are loved by all. In the latest of such videos that are making the rounds on social media, three dressed-up dogs and a cat can be seen waiting for their portrait to be clicked,

However, when it was time to face the camera, the feline decided that she doesn’t want to be a part of the picture and decided to throw tantrums. She then turned to the other side, facing away from the camera.

Soon, one of the dogs decided to take the matter into its own hands or paws, in this case, and caught the cat by its bow and dragged her to the front, making her pose for the picture.

Take a look here:

In the video, all three dogs are dressed in shirts and ties while the cat is donning a black bow. The video showed the same dog, putting his paws on the feline as she tries to shimmy away from the frame.

The video received heaps of love on twitter. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

After all that, the cat ended up at basically the same angle 😅😅😳 — 4ELEVEN – ホスエ (@4ELEVEN512) May 9, 2020

“ Cat!! Get over here and straighten up for the photo!!” — Paul Bergum (@paul_bergum) May 7, 2020

This has to be the cutest thing I have EVER seen… and I’ve seen a lot of cute!

😍 — Madeyousmile (@Thund3rB0lt) May 7, 2020

Oh my god that’s too cute!! 😋😋😋😃 — Paul Bergum (@paul_bergum) May 7, 2020

Cat still won at the end. Same pose but different position. Lol. Stubborn cat — Morganizm (@morganizm22) May 9, 2020

OMG, That’s so funny. Too cute! — Linda Beau (@lbeau) May 8, 2020

omg omg omg! the poor cat is spaced out. when the pup puts his paw on the cat to keep her in the photo!!!! — lindan johnson (@lindanjohnson1) May 7, 2020

The video, which was shared by Twitter user Madeyousmile on May 8 has so far garnered over 20,000 likes with almost 1000 people retweeting it.

