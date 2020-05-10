Follow Us:
Sunday, May 10, 2020
COVID19

Moody kitty didn’t want to be in this doggo family portrait. Here’s what happened next. Watch

The viral video shows the dog dragging the cat by its bow and making her pose for the picture after she threw tantrum while clicking portraits.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 10, 2020 6:12:53 pm
Cat and dogs, Cat and dogs video, Dog videos, cat and Dog family picture, Cat and Dog portrait, Trending news, Indian Express news The video shows one of the dog putting its paws on the feline after she tries to shimmy away from the frame.

Feline and canine friendships are not new on the Internet and videos of their antics are loved by all. In the latest of such videos that are making the rounds on social media, three dressed-up dogs and a cat can be seen waiting for their portrait to be clicked,

However, when it was time to face the camera, the feline decided that she doesn’t want to be a part of the picture and decided to throw tantrums. She then turned to the other side, facing away from the camera.

Soon, one of the dogs decided to take the matter into its own hands or paws, in this case, and caught the cat by its bow and dragged her to the front, making her pose for the picture.

Take a look here:

In the video, all three dogs are dressed in shirts and ties while the cat is donning a black bow. The video showed the same dog, putting his paws on the feline as she tries to shimmy away from the frame.

The video received heaps of love on twitter. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

The video, which was shared by Twitter user Madeyousmile on May 8 has so far garnered over 20,000 likes with almost 1000 people retweeting it.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 10: Latest News

Advertisement