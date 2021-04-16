Netizens can’t keep calm as Dogecoin records the biggest jump

As the currency hit its highest-ever, many took to Twitter, sharing memes and jokes on the surge. Others also shared hilarious predictions and investment tips involving virtual currency.

Dogecoin, which started as a meme cryptocurrency back in 2013, recorded its highest ever value yet and netizens can’t keep calm.

The virtual currency soared more than 100% to hit an all-time high of $0.298 Friday morning, according to cryptocurrency news and data provider Coin desk.

The boost comes just days after the coin surpassed ten cents in value for the first time, news network CNN reported.

The surge is reportedly credited to the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, who shared a photo of a painting titled ‘Dog Barking at the Moon’ by Spanish artist Joan Miró on April 15.

“Doge barking at the moon”, he wrote, while sharing the picture.

Doge Barking at the Moon pic.twitter.com/QFB81D7zOL — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 15, 2021

As the currency hit its highest-ever, many took to Twitter, sharing memes and jokes on the surge. Others also shared hilarious predictions and investment tips involving virtual currency. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

#dogecoin If elon tweet another today, doge will be $ 1 by tomorrow pic.twitter.com/Gh3JiBgsE2 — Universal Crypto (@Universalovic) April 16, 2021

Me explaining to my friends how #Dogecoin is going to the moon…#Doge 🚀 pic.twitter.com/jAu5ra6ObA — Fequi (@fequi90) April 16, 2021

Cause we all just a wanna be big Rockstar… #dogecoin pic.twitter.com/79AnA718wN — illwill (@_ill_will11) April 16, 2021

Me at my online class checking #dogecoin every 5 sec pic.twitter.com/soPPHbVwmS — Gururaj Koni (@GururajKoni2) April 16, 2021

Musk has been an avid supporter of cryptocurrency and has contributed to its steady growth after sharing a series of tweets about the virtual coin back in February. “Dogecoin is the people’s crypto,” he had said in one of the tweets.