‘Such a good boy’: Dog wins praise online for waiting patiently to get off train

An undated video of a dog, waiting to de-board a train at a station is making the rounds of the Internet, with the canine winning wholesome praise for its manners.

The video shows the dog waiting at the door of a passenger train.

Also, in the video, which was shared on multiple social media platforms, the dog could be seen looking out the door of the train as it slows down to enter the station. It is only after the train grinds to a halt that the dog jumps off and jogs away.

The footage of the dog getting off in an unhurried manner was captured as the train arrived at Kalva station, on the Central Line of the Mumbai Suburban Railway.

