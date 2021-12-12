Terrified owner films mountain lion staring down her tiny dog

A Colorado woman captured the moment a mountain lion walked up to her front porch and stared down her tiny dog, which was inside the house.

Posting a video of the scary encounter on Facebook, Grand Lake resident Sarah Bole wrote: “I came home from work tonight and walked to see this on the patio. Watch the whole thing as the lion taps the glass. Pardon my language and shaking voice. I was shitting my pants.”

But what happened next even shocked Bole. Her Shih-Poo began to wag its tail while the lion lion sniffed and pawed at the glass door separating the two. Bole can even be heard saying, “Oh my God! Dumb dog” in the video.

The uninvited visitor looked around to check if there was a way to get inside. As Bole shifted her position, the big cat set eyes on her too. After a while, the big cat left the place.

Watch the video here:



The video, shared on December 3, has taken the internet by storm, garnering over 1,000 likes and 2,000 shares.

Netizens were awestruck after watching the dog’s reaction. “Dash ain’t scared of cats,” commented Ericka Williams, a Facebook user.