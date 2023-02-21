scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Advertisement

Watch: ‘Dog vs Shark’ fight leaves passengers onboard a boat in the Bahamas in a frenzy

A passenger managed to capture the dog's dangerous attempt and the video has shocked netizens.

Dog attacks sharkThe clip shared by Exuma Water Sports on Instagram shows the hammerhead shark moving through the clear water body. As passengers scream, one of them is heard asking about the length of the shark and a man replies saying it is 12-foot-long.
Listen to this article
Watch: ‘Dog vs Shark’ fight leaves passengers onboard a boat in the Bahamas in a frenzy
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Adventure activities like water sports are a thrilling experience for many and encountering a shark on a boat tour is indeed a rarity. However, passengers onboard a boat in the Bahamas saw a hammerhead shark and a dog jumping into the water to attack the animal.

A passenger managed to capture the dog’s dangerous attempt and the video has shocked netizens. The clip shared by Exuma Water Sports on Instagram shows the hammerhead shark moving through the clear water body. As passengers scream, one of them is heard asking about the length of the shark and a man replies saying it is 12-foot-long.

ALSO READ |‘Just another day at this office’: Diver escapes a tiger shark just as it comes to bite her. Watch

As the shark moves near the land, a dog on the shore is seen plunging into the water body. It ventures towards the giant shark and aims to attack it. The dog versus shark fight leaves the passengers terrified and people are heard screaming for the dog’s safety.

“Dog vs. Shark on todays tour! @exumawatersports #exuma #bahamas #reels #viral #viralvideos #animals #shark #sharkweek,” read the caption of the clip shared by Exuma Water Sports.

Exuma Water Sports owners told CNN that the dog escaped the incident unscathed.

Since being shared five days ago, the clip has garnered more than 2,30,000 views on Instagram.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Love, ludo & longing: An India-Pakistan story that ended in arrests, ...
Love, ludo & longing: An India-Pakistan story that ended in arrests, ...
Byju’s working hard to achieve group-level profitability in a few months,...
Byju’s working hard to achieve group-level profitability in a few months,...
Remittances for overseas studies fall 42% in first 9 months of FY23
Remittances for overseas studies fall 42% in first 9 months of FY23

While some users were concerned about the dog, others said it was the shark that was being attacked. A user commented, “Omg! Did the dog make it out?! Oh no! I would have jumped in!!!” Another user wrote, “That poor shark was minding their own business.” A third user commented, “That poor shark was being harassed and attacked by a violent dog.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-02-2023 at 11:27 IST
Next Story

Know What’s Right for Senior Citizens: Travel Insurance Tips

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close