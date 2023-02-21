Watch: ‘Dog vs Shark’ fight leaves passengers onboard a boat in the Bahamas in a frenzy

Adventure activities like water sports are a thrilling experience for many and encountering a shark on a boat tour is indeed a rarity. However, passengers onboard a boat in the Bahamas saw a hammerhead shark and a dog jumping into the water to attack the animal.

A passenger managed to capture the dog’s dangerous attempt and the video has shocked netizens. The clip shared by Exuma Water Sports on Instagram shows the hammerhead shark moving through the clear water body. As passengers scream, one of them is heard asking about the length of the shark and a man replies saying it is 12-foot-long.

As the shark moves near the land, a dog on the shore is seen plunging into the water body. It ventures towards the giant shark and aims to attack it. The dog versus shark fight leaves the passengers terrified and people are heard screaming for the dog’s safety.

“Dog vs. Shark on todays tour! @exumawatersports #exuma #bahamas #reels #viral #viralvideos #animals #shark #sharkweek,” read the caption of the clip shared by Exuma Water Sports.

Exuma Water Sports owners told CNN that the dog escaped the incident unscathed.

Since being shared five days ago, the clip has garnered more than 2,30,000 views on Instagram.

While some users were concerned about the dog, others said it was the shark that was being attacked. A user commented, “Omg! Did the dog make it out?! Oh no! I would have jumped in!!!” Another user wrote, “That poor shark was minding their own business.” A third user commented, “That poor shark was being harassed and attacked by a violent dog.”