Dog vomits blood after eating Christmas chocolates, surgery saves life

Merrymaking during the festive season comes with a side helping of caution. While people enjoy chocolates and cakes, canines at home need to be kept away from such sweet treats.

Christmas cheer would have proven fatal for a Staffordshire bull terrier in England. Thanks to life-saving surgery, Hugo, the dog, was saved after eating many, many chocolates.

The six-year-old dog scoffed six packets of potentially deadly Christmas chocolate coins. Hugo’s owner Ammie stepped out of her house in Plymouth to a shop. As she returned, chocolate wrappers were spotted strewn across the floor. The canine was rushed immediately to a nearby People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals.

“I’d only been to the shops briefly and came back to find torn-up packets and bits of foil all over the floor, with the chocolate gone,” Amie said as quoted by BBC.

“At first Hugo seemed fine, but I felt sick with worry when he began vomiting blood. He then had a seizure which was terrifying, so I called PDSA immediately,” Annie added as per BBC.

At the PDSA, Hugo was examined, sedated, underwent an X-ray. The X-ray report showed that foil filled his stomach and surgical intervention was necessary.

“Hugo was kept in overnight after his major surgery. He needed an intravenous fluid drip, medication and intensive nursing care to aid his recovery. He was very lucky, and could have died if he had not been treated in time. While he’s not completely out of the woods yet, thankfully Hugo is now at home on strict rest, and on the road to recovery,” PDSA vet nurse Donna Southwould said as quoted by The Guardian.