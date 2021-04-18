Dog undergoes surgery after swallowing AirPods; vets surprised to find them intact

While it is important to monitor what your pet is eating, a woman was in for a shock when she found out that her dog had swallowed her AirPods along with the case.

22-year-old Rachel Hick rushed her golden retriever Jimmy to the emergency room after he swallowed the electronic item. A surgery was immediately performed on the pooch following which the device was removed. Surprisingly, both the case and the wireless headphones inside it were intact and functional despite having them removed from the dog’s body.

Taking to Facebook, the story was shared by the clinic where the dog was treated. “You’ll never guess what puppy Jimmy managed to scoff down whole. A pair of Apple AirPods and their charger! Jimmy was rushed to see our emergency vets after the excited puppy mistook the charging case for an Easter treat,” read the post.

They further explained that as battery acid is “highly dangerous to dogs”, the vet quickly removed the device from Jimmy’s digestive system. “Astonishingly, there wasn’t a scratch or a tooth mark on the device and the charging light was still on after it was removed,” they wrote while concluding the post.

“It was Easter Sunday and Jimmy has his own Instagram account, so I was taking photos of him getting his first dog Easter egg to use on Instagram. He was jumping up and running around going crazy, he was so hyped up and excited. As he jumped, he knocked my AirPods out of my pocket and they fell on the floor, and before I even realised they’d dropped on the floor, he eaten them whole. ‘He looked up at me straight after and gave me a look as if to say ‘That wasn’t the treat, was it?’ My heart sank,” Hick shared the ordeal with Metro.

Post the surgery, the dog spent the night recuperating in the clinic and was later taken home with a cone around his head. “He’s a bit sorry for himself, we’re not allowed to exercise him so he has all this energy and nowhere for it to go,” she told the news website.

However, she also said that this incident surely is a “cautionary tale for other dog owners”.