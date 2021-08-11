Watch: Dog tries to help owner push car stuck in Glasgow floods, wins praise online

When Lori Gillies found herself stuck in the floodwaters of Glasgow amid heavy rain, she did not expect her pooch to help her out. What she also did not know was that the dog’s good deed was being recorded by a man watching them from a window.

“Just doing a good deed helping this car and its owners get to drier land. Someone has filmed it and sent it to their pal, who sent it to my pal who sent it to me. Puck really is the best dog in the whole wide world,” wrote Gillies while sharing the clip, where she and her dog are seen trying to push out the vehicle stuck in floodwater.

Watch the video here:

Interestingly, it was not just the clip but also the man’s narration of the incident that left netizens amused. In the 1.35-minute clip, he can be heard saying, “You have actually got the dog swimming now and she’s trying to give it a push. She’s asking ‘is the handbrake off?’. Handbrakes off and now she’s going to push.”

Later updating her original post, Gillies revealed the identity of the man narrating the clip and wrote, ” the legend behind the video is a local dude called Davie Keel.”

Shared over 5,000 times, the viral clip has been flooded with netizens praising the dog’s attempt of helping the owner. However, many also were quite amused with the man’s commentary.