Dog trainer almost crushes Boston terrier at Westminster Dog Show. Watch video

While Wasabi the Pekingese won at the Westminster Dog Show, it is a Boston terrier that seems to have stolen the limelight. In a clip, which has now gone viral on social media, the dog was almost crushed by her handler when he fell during the show’s intense agility round.

According to a DailyMail report, Ripple was running along the course in Tarrytown, upstate New York. When she exited the tunnel, her owner tripped and fell, almost landing on the pooch. In the viral clip, Ripple can be seen stopping to look at her owner before restarting her run.

While the crowd continued to cheer for Ripples, the commenter can be heard reacting to the owner’s fall. “Oh my goodness. That was too bad,” says a commentator in the clip.

While the fall clearly slowed down Ripple, the dog finished the run and was later scooped up by her handler, who showered her with hugs and kisses after finishing the agility round.

Since being shared online, the clip has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted empathetic reactions among netizens, who felt bad for the dog and its owner.