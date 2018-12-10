Dog survives California camp fire, waits at family home for owner to return

When the camp fire in Northern California, which killed at least 85 people, prevented Andrea Gaylord from reaching her house, she only prayed for the safety of her dog, Madison. However, her prayers were answered when she found her Anatolian shepherd mix waiting for her, probably guarding the family home that was destroyed in the fire.

The heartwarming story of the animal’s reunion with the family was shared on social media by K9 Paw Print Rescue, an animal rescue organisation. Writing about the incident, the post read, “Madison’s parents were unable to get home to him when the Camp Fire spread. They hoped and prayed he would be OK. When they finally got clearance to go back to the lot where their house once stood…Madison was waiting there for them as if he were protecting his former home. Never give up!!” A picture of the white dog was also shared along with the post.

According to The Washington Post, a volunteer with the rescue organisation Shayla Sullivan shared that though it was easy to find Madison’s brother Miguel in a different city, the Anatolian shepherd mix was “difficult to find”. The rescue team would regularly put out fresh water and food hoping for the dog to turn up, stated the news website.

However, when the evacuation orders were lifted and Gaylord visited her property, she was stunned to find her dog waiting for her.

Soon after, the two brother — Madison and Miguel — were united after the fir, ABC10 reported. Talking to the news company, an emotional Gaylord shared her delight on finding her dog. “Imagine the loyalty of hanging in through the worst of circumstances and being here waiting,” Gaylord told ABC10. “You could never ask for better animals,” she added.