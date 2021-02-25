Dog stuck inside car engine rescued, firefighters win praise online

Diesel was rescued and did not suffer any injuries.

A dog named ‘Diesel’ escaped unscathed from inside a car engine in which it was trapped for over half an hour.

Sharing details of the ordeal, the Fire and Rescue NSW on Facebook said that the incident happened on the Hunter Expressway in New South Wales, Australia on February 23.

“Eighteen-month-old Jack Russell ‘Diesel’ almost became a hot dog after a hair-rising trip from Singleton to Branxton earlier today,” read the post.

According to the post, Diesel’s owner was driving his Hyundai SUV at around 100kmph speed when he noticed a howling sound coming from the engine.

As soon as he realised that the canine had unknowingly hitched a ride with him under the vehicle’s bonnet, he called for assistance.

Firefighters from Branxton Fire Station soon responded to the call. However, they were not hopeful of a positive outcome as the canine became quiet.

Thirty minutes down the line, one of the firefighters managed to pull the pet out of the engine, alive. Diesel did not suffer any injuries but was reportedly shaken by the incident.

“The adventurous dog is now resting comfortably back home with his owner and will likely think twice about going near a car in future,” the fire department further wrote, sharing pictures of the rescue.

Many who came across the post lauded the firefighters for their timely intervention. Take a look at some of the reactions here;